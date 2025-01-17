Kevin Hart’s ‘Acting My Age’ 2025 Tour: Dates, cities, and how to get tickets

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart kicked off his Acting My Age tour in April 2024. Luckily for fans who haven’t yet had the chance to see him in person, Hart still has plenty of dates into May of this year.

“‘Acting my Age’ is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment,” Hart explained in a statement. “This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd’s energy and laughter.”

The tour began in Westbury, New York, and the US-based run will conclude in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 13, 2025. Hart will also perform in Abu Dhabi on May 2.

Kevin Hart’s career began in comedy

Hart’s career began onstage when he joined amateur comedy hours in his hometown of Philadelphia. In an interview with CBS in 2024, Hart said he took gigs wherever he could, including bowling alleys and strip clubs. He admitted that the latter might not have been the best route, especially when a woman in the club expressed disappointment.

“[She was] so disgusted and heartbroken that this is what I chose to do with my life,” he explained. Hart also said he still returns to small clubs when he needs to test new material, as he’s found it’s the best way to make his show is relatable to as many people as possible. “All things that, no matter where you are and who you are, you can go, ‘Aha,'” Hart said.

