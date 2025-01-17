Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Category:
Events

Kevin Hart’s ‘Acting My Age’ 2025 Tour: Dates, cities, and how to get tickets

The comedian hits Charlotte, NC, Friday!
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Jan 17, 2025 09:32 am

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart kicked off his Acting My Age tour in April 2024. Luckily for fans who haven’t yet had the chance to see him in person, Hart still has plenty of dates into May of this year.

Recommended Videos

Buy now: tickets to Kevin Hart’s “Acting My Age” tour on StubHub

“‘Acting my Age’ is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment,” Hart explained in a statement. “This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd’s energy and laughter.”

The tour began in Westbury, New York, and the US-based run will conclude in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 13, 2025. Hart will also perform in Abu Dhabi on May 2.

Kevin Hart’s career began in comedy

Hart’s career began onstage when he joined amateur comedy hours in his hometown of Philadelphia. In an interview with CBS in 2024, Hart said he took gigs wherever he could, including bowling alleys and strip clubs. He admitted that the latter might not have been the best route, especially when a woman in the club expressed disappointment.

“[She was] so disgusted and heartbroken that this is what I chose to do with my life,” he explained. Hart also said he still returns to small clubs when he needs to test new material, as he’s found it’s the best way to make his show is relatable to as many people as possible. “All things that, no matter where you are and who you are, you can go, ‘Aha,'” Hart said.

Kevin Hart Acting My Age 2025 dates and tickets

Fans can catch Hart’s show in the following cities:

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered and has covered entertainment and news for PEOPLE Magazine, PARADE, TheWrap and BBC. If not at a keyboard or coffee shop, you can probably find her draining jumpers on the hardwood. In addition to freelance writing, Stephanie is also the Marketing Director for The Process Basketball which blends elite basketball training with global philanthropy.