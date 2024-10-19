Image Credit: Disney
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for ReedPop
Last minute New York Comic-Con tickets are still available: Prices, full guest list, VIP passes and more to know

Here’s the lowdown, all ready and waiting for ya.
Stephanie Kaloi
Published: Oct 19, 2024 04:29 pm

New York Comic-Con (NYCC) is here! The annual event celebrating all things comics, graphic novels, manga, anime, video games, cosplay, movies, and TV in this weekend at the Javits Center.

NYCC began in 2005 and has since grown into the state’s most popular convention. Over the years NYCC has attracted larger names and talent from some of the biggest movie and TV studios in the world. This year is no different as the 2024 schedule includes appearances by Elizabeth Olsen, Orlando Bloom, John Boyega, and more.

If you’re looking to score last minute tickets, you’re in luck as both Saturday and Sunday still have passes available. Here is what you need to know about attending New York Comic-Con 2024.

Last minute New York Comic-Con 2024 ticket prices

Tickets for NYCC are available on StubHub, which is the best last-minute option for fans who are hoping to snag resale tickets for the sold out days. Tickets for Friday began at $222; tickets for Saturday night are available for $152; and tickets for Sunday are on sale on StubHub for $158.

New York Comic-Con 2024 celebrity guest list

In addition to Olsen, Boyega, and Bloom, featured guests include Ella Purnell, Hayley Atwell, Josh Brolin, Paul Bettany, Walton Goggins, Andy Serkis, and more.

