Bachelor stars take over New York City Marathon: Matt James and Taysia Adams headline All-Star alums running in 2024

On Nov. 3, 2024, celebrities and mere mortals will line up in New York to begin the New York City Marathon. This year’s event will include movie and TV stars as well as two Bachelor alum: Matt James, Tayshia Adams, and Peter Weber.

James and Weber will also be joined by Zack Clark and Joe Amabile, former contestants on The Bachelorette. Adams will run as part of the Maybelline Run Club in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

All three are no strangers to the race itself. Last year James finished the marathon alongside 2o17’s winner Shalane Flanagan, and Weber ran the race in just over five hours back in 2021. Adams also ran the marathon in 2021 with her then-fiancé Zac Clark.

The marathon will be streamed live on Sling TV and will also be broadcast live on WABC-TV, Channel 7, in the city from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Pre-race coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EST. The marathon will also be viewed by people in more than 200 countries and territories and will also be available on ESPN2 in the United States.

What celebrities are running the New York City Marathon this year?

Celebrities who are running the New York City Marathon also include Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer), Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Jacob Soboroff (NBC News), Nev Schulman (Catfish), Katherine Morikawa (wife of Collin Morikawa), Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Zack Clark (The Bachelorette), Joe Amabile (The Bachelorette), Vinny Guadagnino (Jersey Shore), Claire Holt, Haley Kalil, Karen Sarahi Gonzales, T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach, Casey Neistat, Phoebe Robinson, Carrie St. Louis, and singer Sebastián Yatra.

When is the New York City Marathon?

The NYC Marathon will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3.

How long is the New York City Marathon?

The marathon is 26.2 miles.

Can I watch the New York City Marathon?

What celebrities ran the New York City Marathon in 2023?

Last year’s celebrities included Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, Ashton Kutcher, Chelsea Clinton, Ben Lovett, Christy Turlington Burns, and Teri Hatcher.

