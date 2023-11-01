Starbucks, all we want for Christmas is you — and your holiday cups.

With spooky season officially over and Christmas kicking into high gear, we officially have visions of Starbucks cups dancing in our heads. Those who love their seasonal coffee with a bit more magic know that part of that joy comes from the cups themselves, and while Starbie lovers know that there are special cups released throughout the year, they’re also well aware that the holiday ones are extra special.

It’s not just the fact that the additional cups are available for purchase ⏤ it’s that anytime you order a seasonal drink, you’re getting a decorative cup that screams holiday magic. The delightfully hot drinks have unique names, so why shouldn’t the decorative cups get them as well? This year, they are.

The cups are part of the new holiday initiative from Starbucks, which reminds us all of one of the most essential parts of the season: togetherness. “Share the joy” is the message from the corporation this year, and the decorative nature of the cups certainly echoes that, as explained by Starbucks’ creative director, Kristy Cameron.

“When we were looking at trends when designing this year’s holiday, we kept seeing bright, bold, uplifting colors. We found that magenta alongside the holiday reds and greens lifts the traditional holiday colors and makes the red look even brighter.”

Each cup has its own designated holiday name and super cute design, and if you’re interested in knowing how to get them, we’ve got you covered.

Frosted Bauble

If you want an iced coffee, you won’t be left out of the decorative fun this year ⏤ and trust me, I’m an iced coffee all-year-round kind of person. This festive cup, called the Frosted Bauble, is available with the Cold Brew or the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

Bauble Wrap

The Bauble Wrap cup is meant to remind coffee lovers of the joy of holiday gift wrapping, as the designer of this year’s collections, Bridget Shilling, explains. The cup looks like it’s been gift-wrapped and has ornament-esque decorations scattered across it ⏤ a fitting reminder to get that holiday wrapping done now.

Ribbon Spool

The Ribbon Spool cup is quite self-explanatory, as it looks like it’s been wrapped up by a beautiful ribbon. It’s hard to pick favorites, but this one is certainly one I can’t wait to get my hands on (even if it does serve as a further reminder of how much wrapping the coming weeks hold…).

Party Plaid

A modern design on plaid was the inspiration for this one, and to be honest, I can’t wait to have it on a cup. I’d also genuinely love a sweater or pencil skirt with the same type of pattern ⏤ just putting that out there, Starbs. It’s fun, bright, and sums up the holiday spirit nicely, and do some of those colorful lines also look like book spines, or is it just me? We love a subtle holiday reading reminder!

Peppermint Swirl

Last but certainly not least is the Peppermint Swirl, and as is to be expected, it looks like the swirls of a peppermint kicked into high gear. It’s got a mix of beautiful seasonal colors and even a bit of a sparkle element mixed in. If we’re adding this to our list of favorites, allow me to sum it up as follows: you’re going to want to get your hands on every single cup this season. Every single one. Well played, Starbs. We see you and we’ll see you (and your cups) very soon.