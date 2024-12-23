Nate Bargatze fans can buy tickets to watch him perfect new material before 2025 tour

Nate Bargatze will set off on his massive 66-date “Big Dumb Eyes World Tour” in April 2025 — but he’s playing a few early dates in the United States so fans can preview his upcoming material.

Bargatze also recently announced his new book, Big Dumb Eyes: Stories From A Simpler Mind, which will be released in May 2025, and that he just produced a holiday special with Lorne Michaels for CBS.

The special, Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Christmas, aired on Friday, Dec. 19. “I used to sweep the steps of the Grand Ole Opry, so to get to do a show there… Cause I did a stand-up show there, but actually now to be do something even kind of bigger then that is, it’s beyond comprehension,” Bargatze told Good Day Sacramento ahead of the show.

Fans can catch Bargatze at four spots in the United States before his 2025 begins:

Tickets for opening night of Bargatze’s residency in January begin at $131 each on StubHub for the 7:30 p.m. show on Jan. 8, but fans who can go to the second show at 10:30 p.m. can currently snag seats for $158 each.

Bargatze’s full 2025 schedule will run from Jan. 8 to March 22. The complete list of show dates and times is below:

January 8: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

January 10: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

January 11: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

January 29: 8:00 pm

January 31: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

February 1: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

March 19: 8:00 pm

March 21: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

March 22: 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm

