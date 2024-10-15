San Diego Comic-Con tickets 2025: Dates, prices, VIP passes and more to know for SDCC

If there is one event that could be defined as the premiere comic convention for fans, it’s San Diego Comic-Con, or SDCC.

Held annually in San Diego, California, the event has been home to some of the biggest moments in pop culture fandom. These include the time Andrew Garfield, who was then cast as Spider-Man in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, crashed a panel at SDCC in 2011, or when the Avengers first assembled onstage in front of fans the same year.

Fans were also thrilled two years later when Tom Hiddleston appeared onstage as Loki and demanded the crowd swear their fealty to him if they wanted to see any announcements from Marvel. Here is a look at how fans can buy tickets for 2025’s SDCC, and everything you need to know about how to do so.

BUY NOW: Tickets available for San Diego Comic-Con 2025

San Diego Comic-Con will take place July 24-27, 2025.

Fans looking to attend can register for badges at www.comic-con.org with open registration set to begin Saturday, Oct. 26.

The queue-in waiting room opens at 8:00 am PT with the sale beginning at 9:00 am PT. Per the official website, fans looking to score tickets will need:

Comic-Con Member ID

Method of payment (credit or debit card)

Member IDs and last names of others you’re purchasing tickets for

Specific days you want to attend

For full instructions including how to verify your Member ID prior to purchase, please see the official website.

Prices are $80 for adults and $40 for junior (ages 13-17) badges, senior citizen badges, and U.S. military badges. If you want to attend the Wednesday preview night, the ticket cost is $61 for adults and $31 for juniors, senior citizens, and U.S. military. All tickets also have a $15 handling fee per person.

Children 12 and under are free with an adult who has a paid ticket.

Four-day passes are available now on StubHub, where you can also buy individual badges for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

How do I get VIP passes for San Diego Comic-Con 2025?

San Diego Comic-Con does not have VIP passes or badges.

You can, however, score a four-day pass to ensure you don’t miss a single highlight from the four-day extravaganza.

