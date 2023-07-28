Surprising absolutely nobody, the 2023 Emmy Awards have been delayed

The battle is raging as hard as ever on the picket line, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers refusing to budge on their laughable negotiations with the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild, the way a spoiled toddler might when he’s being told to share the swing-set with the rest of his classmates.

And with every passing day that they continue to humor their kneejerk affinity for greed, the entertainment world crumbles around them piece by piece, and the latest victim is none other than the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony, which has officially been delayed indefinitely on account of the strikes, given that – per strike rules – actors cannot promote their projects, and writers won’t be able to write material for the ceremony’s host.

Per Variety, the 75th Primetime Emmy ceremony will no longer be broadcasted on its original air date of Sept. 18. The Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, previously scheduled for Sept. 9 and 10, has also been pushed back.

A replacement date has not yet been announced; an unsurprising non-development considering how neither the WGA nor SAG-AFTRA strikes look anywhere near close to their end. Indeed, at this rate, it’s very possible we won’t be seeing the ceremony until 2024.

The news, though entirely expected, is sure to cast a long shadow over the Emmy hopefuls this year; the fruits of HBO Max’s labor — who nabbed a whopping 85 total nominations thanks to Succession (27), The Last of Us (24), The White Lotus (23), and Barry (11) – won’t be blooming any time soon now, nor will the teams behind Ted Lasso (24) or The Marvelous Ms. Maisel (14) see any recognition for their top-notch creativity as soon as they would have liked.

Buck up, AMPTP; you’ve been gouging the industry for years now, but this bull-headed treatment of creatives is perhaps your most heinous campaign yet.