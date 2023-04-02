Swiftie couple dials up the ick to 11 with a little bump and grind at Eras tour concert

The family event normally known as a Taylor Swift concert turned a little grindy during the Eras Tour. Swifties were quick to point out that a raunchy couple in the stands took things a little too far.

They might have gotten it confused with “Eros,” the Greek god of love and sex, as in erotic. However, knowing Taylor Swift, she is not promoting a tour based on the sexual interaction between two people. She is talking about the eras in her life: her start from Country music opening up for Brad Paisley to where she is now, an artist who has reinvented herself many times over and even came out gloriously after a bout with deranged rapper Kanye West.

She is breaking records and taking names as she tours, and the internet is going wild over her physically jumping into a pool and graphically swimming across the stage. How is that possible? It’s a performance that people of all ages should be able to enjoy but parents may find themselves shielding the eyes of their kiddos around this behavior.

Couple goes viral for dancing inappropriately at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. https://t.co/HmcFzhzqJg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2023

It’s obvious they had no idea what concert they were attending. Stage left, down the hall, that’s where the Bad Bunny concert is.

They thought this was a bad bunny concert 😂 — Rand Duren (@RandDuren) April 2, 2023

As this very observant Swiftie points out, what song motivated this couple to bump and grind like this?

Taylor Swift has no song that calls for dancing like that. — muto (@mutohd) April 2, 2023

Of course, everyone agrees this kind of behavior doesn’t belong at a Taylor Swift concert! Is it Coachella? Is it Lollapalooza? No.

I’m so happy that everyone agrees that this is ridiculous. — We will be the reverse Uno card for propaganda (@expert_things) April 2, 2023

The LGBTQ community knows what’s up…

Straight people 🤦🏼‍♀️ — T H E O F O R D ™ (@THE_THEO_FORD) April 2, 2023

They do seem to be in the nosebleed section…

So trashy. It’s no coincidence that those are the cheapest seats in the house. — michael from paramore (@laportedesigns) April 2, 2023

Why are they feeling so shy during Taylor Swift’s best single?

Embarrassing! Not them ruining Taylor’s best single — −• (@hausofabba) April 2, 2023

Of course. it’s a free world and there will always be at least one person in mutiny on the Swiftie boat.

Leave these yt folk alone! They feelin themselves and I’m here for it 😋 — Terrell Fitzpatrick (@1errell) April 2, 2023

Taylor Swift has built her brand on good wholesome values. It’s surprising that a Swiftie couple would cough up the cash it costs for a ticket to be there and not know that.