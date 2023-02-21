The 10 funniest Happy Fat Tuesday memes perfect for Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is already hopping on Tuesday morning and of course, it was lit last night because Fat Tuesday in the Big Easy is the party of the South where people arrive early because they don’t want to miss a thing. New Orleans, otherwise known as N’awlins, is associated with Pancake Day more than any other place on Earth because they know how to do it right and there is a humorous twist to it all.

When people think of Mardi Gras in the Crescent City what normally comes to mind is the tradition of flashing for beads, flamboyant parades, and excessive drinking. However, if you ask a New Orleans native who knows the real celebration, it’s a family event where kids enjoy cotton candy and play games between parades. If you ask any of the millions of people around the world, it’s a day of feasting before fasting for lent, which starts on Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days to commemorate the journey of Jesus Christ in the desert.

Put all that together, the partying with the eating part — especially pancakes and King Cake — and it’s perfect fodder for some good old-fashioned memes.

How I celebrate #FatTuesday is none of your business! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/gQ5xBu9749 — Mindy Sue (@MindySuuuprise) February 20, 2023

Even the police who will arrest you for getting out of line party just as hard as anyone else.

I JUST REALIZED TOMORROW IS FAT TUESDAY! 😱 🎉 🍩 😆 pic.twitter.com/9YI16U2y5O — Dawn Brown (@DawnRuhnayBrown) February 20, 2023

Staying cool and keeping the inner child bottled up all year is a strain on so many people who were born for Fat Tuesday.

Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday & I can’t wait to get tipsy on hurricanes and eat my weight in shrimp. These thoughts are getting me through today pic.twitter.com/SsiHZvR873 — Kayla Wright (@squaller7) February 20, 2023

Fat Tuesday has a way of sneaking up on people, even those who love the pancakes the most.

Happy Mardi Gras ( Fat Tuesday) …bet you checked 😉 pic.twitter.com/DxDY2TIV7S — Dr Veronica Newton (@veronicaann20) February 21, 2023

The King Cake is a feast for everyone and some are more unique in how they feast than others.

Happy FAT Tuesday pic.twitter.com/SMb8lJnwZu — Ted Thorne (@ChuckUp5) February 21, 2023

It’s about feasting before fasting, but the jokes are too good for those who can poke fun at themselves.

Good pic for Fat Tuesday tomorrow! At least he’s being honest! That’s funny! pic.twitter.com/R66zOTSQf7 — Josie0811 (@Josie08111) February 21, 2023

New Orleans is the most notorious place for Fat Tuesday, but not the only place.

Feast on anything, but breakfast can be served any time of the day and is often the best meal to have after a long day of drinking.

What? Pancakes can be enjoyed any day of the year? What shenanigans are these?

It’s Fat Tuesday stateside tomorrow but back in the old country it’s Pancake Day ! pic.twitter.com/0Km9ksnbBF — NotQuiteEdelweiss (@NotEdelweiss) February 20, 2023

Mardi Gras is already lit so let the good times roll!

“Does my sexiness upset you?

Does it come as a surprise

That I dance like I've got diamonds

At the meeting of my thighs?”



-Maya Angelou | Still I Rise #carnival2023 #FatTuesday pic.twitter.com/0StIc4rSFU — JC (@britishwestindi) February 21, 2023

There are other parties that are exciting, but on the face of the Earth, there is no other like Mardi Gras. It can’t be fully understood until it is experienced.