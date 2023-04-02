The bout between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley last night made history

If the question has ever been if the WWE has a place for women in their company, Saturday night’s kickoff of WrestleMania 39 answered that question emphatically with a resounding YES! Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley met each other in the ring for the first all-female match that also included the announcer and the referee.

With referee Jessika Carr and ring announcer Samantha Irvin, WWE personality Michael Cole pointed out that this was the first time a female announced and a female refereed while the female competitors battled it out in the ring. Rhea Ripley walked away with the Smackdown Women’s title, but someone had to rise up as the ultimate winner. That doesn’t take away from Charlotte Flair’s performance or the fact that she was part of this historical moment.

Charlotte Flair v Rhea Ripley last night was produced by Jason Jordan at #WrestleMania 39.



And marked the first time in @WWE history that a match at WM had a female: announcer, competitors & referee.



An unforgettable classic. pic.twitter.com/eKlCfN7hg2 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 2, 2023

There have always been female wrestlers and women in wrestling, with Fabulous Moolah, Trish Stratus, Mildred Burke, Chyna, Bull Nakano, and Sarah Stock among the many names that can be mentioned. They have been through the grind – women making their way into a man’s world, and have come out showing themselves worthy of that center stage.

Of course, this question isn’t unfounded. How does a wrestler produce a particular match of an entire program that is already being produced by the big guy itself known currently as the WWE?

Can someone explain to me how exactly producing a match works? Like which bumps they’re taking or the how finish is gonna go? — Joseph James Salazar (@Joseph91James) April 2, 2023

If Rhea Ripley’s name wasn’t known before and if her matches weren’t being promoted enough, that’s soon to change and the same goes for Charlotte Flair. A great athlete does not simply come in second and that’s all there is to that.

Great, great match. Just wish the build was more of the same. Rhea is a major player now (even if others did not think that way before). — Sam (@sambo2690) April 2, 2023

Is this a joke on how much work it was for Jason Jordan to pull off producing such a tremendous match?

On the beautiful side of sports is the respect competitors have for each other, win or lose.

It was nice to see Charlotte put someone over on the biggest stage. It is the first time she’s been pinned in a 1v1 match at WM and I think it was clear she was happy she got to do it for someone she looks up to. — ɴɪᴄᴏʟᴀꜱ (@chromaticnick) April 2, 2023

Kudos go out to both female competitors, as they should.

A top five career best match for Charlotte and Rhea’s best match to date. Both are among the greatest women’s wrestlers ever. — Nick Da Silva (@NJD316) April 2, 2023

Fans were overwhelmed by the Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match that went back and forth between two fierce competitors and has changed the face of WWE forever.