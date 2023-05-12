The CW’s alleged new business model suggests a losing battle for TV writers amidst the strike

The pain from the viewer’s perspective has yet to really be felt amidst the Writers Strike, but it’s coming, as more cancelations are being announced every day. For CW, the whole game is about to change, and it’s not in favor of the writers at all if the network adopts a business model to favor programming that means more for their bottom line.

Shows that are airing these days might last a few more months because they were made a while ago, long before the strike began. However, just like what was felt in 2020 during the COVID pandemic when studios had to shut down production, and a few years before that in 2007 when the writers went on strike for higher wages, the consequences of this strike will be felt by viewers later on this year — and next year — until the industry has a chance to ramp up again. Pushing the viewer’s perspective to the side for a moment, what the writers of CW will feel is a total change in how they do business.

According to Deadline, “The bulk of the CW’s existing scripted series will be canceled this week as the network is transitioning to a new business model of lower-cost scripted programming in pursuit of profitability.” Even though CW has not confirmed this change in direction, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna has good reason to believe that it’s possible and laments the death of a network that at one time seemed to be perfect for writers.

This is so sad. CW was a great place to work. Talented kind executives who supported us at every turn.



First thing Mark Pedowitz said to us: “Don’t ever pull yourselves back.”



At one point 67% of their showrunners were female.



RIP to one of the best places I ever worked. pic.twitter.com/5QmrMO5up7 — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) May 11, 2023

Most writers feel the same about CW, a place that was on the rise at one time with good programming, though now all that’s going to change.

Yes to all of this. CW has grown so many accomplished writers and showrunners. And also one of the only places where you could have a steady writing job. — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) May 11, 2023

What will lower-cost scripted programming look like in pursuit of profitability?

Agreed. Looking back, what an incredible era of job security, mentorship, creative support and beloved programming. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) May 11, 2023

Step up? It looks like CW is going to step down and become something totally unrecognizable to its own current brand.

CW has always been my top series channel still is , but we cant argue they actually fell off with their shows, we enjoyed shows like Arrow, the 100, Originals, Legacy. Also loving All american.

But we can agree that the competition is quite high right now and CW needs to step up! — Akanjr (@_charl_iee) May 12, 2023

The real consequence will be watching ratings fall, a loyal viewership they cultivated over the years that will walk away to find their programming elsewhere.

Yep…I’ll be turning CW off now. I only watched it for the Arrowverse and Kung Fu. If they cancel Superman and Lois, I’ll be done. It’s like they’re giving the middle finger to viewers of the last 10 years. — Ray Fisher (@n2dgroove) May 12, 2023

Seth Rogen said it best…

Seth Rogen on the #WritersGuildStrike: “I’m always in favor of every strike that you can go on. Studios will never act fairly or equitably without being forced to.” https://t.co/cMdYdwMkDH pic.twitter.com/Mqf1PrJnA1 — IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 12, 2023

At a time when stars are aligning with the writers because everyone deserves to be compensated fairly for their work, it seems CW is turning a deaf ear. While CW has been able to effectively rebrand itself in the past, will it be able to change its face in a positive way or will it fade into oblivion with all the forgotten channels lying together in the graveyard?