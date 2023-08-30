Weather troubles force closures at Disney World and Universal as Hurricane Idalia approaches

Category 3 Hurricane Idalia is approaching the state capital of Florida, Tallahassee on Aug. 30. As a result, many precautionary steps are being taken to steer clear of any form of catastrophe, thus expediting the closing down or modifying the operation of some heavily-frequented entertainment centers.

Two of them include Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort which haven’t completely shut down (at least up till now), but rather decided to keep functioning by adjusting their hours. Universal Orlando officially announced that its theme parks – Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay – will follow their regular opening timings.

However, it’s cutting down on its few benefits such as, early park admission benefits for on-site hotel guests, select Annual Passholders and other select travel trade clients. However, the parks will remain open to guests, and facilities regarding dining and shopping will be provided.

Disney World, on the other hand, will shut down its many entertainment centers such as Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf on Aug. 30. It has also postponed its forthcoming event, the Disney Treasure, to Sept. 5.

Aside from these two well-known and celebrated entertainment parks, the storm has placed further strict impositions. Per Deadline, several multiplexes and around 24 cinemas will remain closed on Wednesday and resume their operations from the day after.

While the country is still reeling from the adverse., life-claiming effects of Hurricane Ian, the advancing storm is understandably creating panic, but authorities in Florida and South Carolina are taking precautionary measures to address any life-threatening impact, in case such a situation arises.