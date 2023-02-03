When do the 2023 Grammys air, and where can I watch them?

The Grammy Awards are the music industry’s most prestigious prizes, with many artists dreaming of the day they finally get to take one of the trophies home with them. The 2023 Grammy Awards will be as competitive as ever, as many big-name musicians compete for the prize. But when are the awards and where can you watch the glamourous gala evening?

When do the 2023 Grammy Awards air?

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5th, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This year the show will return to its usual format after a couple of years of non-traditional shows due to pandemic restrictions.

When will the Grammy Awards air on Television?

If you can’t get to Los Angeles, don’t worry – the show will be aired live on CBS at 5 pm PT and 8 pm ET, and live on the Paramount Plus streaming platform. You can also stream the ceremony via CBS.com and on the CBS app. However, you’ll need to sign in via your TV provider to view these two streams.

The show will run until 8:30 pm PT and 11:30 pm ET, meaning there will be plenty of time for some shocking moments.

Who is involved in the ceremony?

Many big names will step up to the Crypto.com Arena stage. This year, the show will be hosted by comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah. This ceremony will be Noah’s third consecutive year of hosting the event, though this year will be the first time he’s hosted a traditional ceremony.

While talking to Billboard, Noah noted:

“It has also been interesting because of the journey. The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show. And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in L.A. — that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

Several big names will present awards, including Billy Crystal, Cardi B, Dwayne Johnson, James Corden, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, and Viola Davis. There will also be performances by Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Mary J. Blige, and Steve Lacy. There will also be a segment celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.