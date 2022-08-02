When is TwitchCon 2022 and are there any COVID-19 restrictions?

TwitchCon 2022 is set to arrive in full force and in more ways than one. The convention, which draws all manner of Twitch steamers to meet up, sell their wares, and have a general good time, will be opening its doors later this year in San Diego, but some fans are currently up in arms about one major thing: the convention’s COVID-19 restrictions. So when will TwitchCon 2022 be happening and why are people upset about the COVID-19 restrictions?

When is TwitchCon 2022 and what COVID-19 restrictions are in place?

Image via Twitch

TwitchCon 2022 will be taking place in San Diego from October 7-9, 2022. The event will be the first TwitchCon held in North America since 2019 after TwitchCon 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic is still raging on, with people still getting infected every day. In fact, in San Diego, cases of COVID-19 are still in the thousands per week.

So, what exactly is TwitchCon doing with regards to COVID-19 restrictions? It seems absolutely nothing. The official TwitchCon website states “In accordance with current local guidelines, there will be no COVID-19 vaccination or testing requirements at TwitchCon San Diego.” This is confirmation that they will not have any COVID-19 restrictions at TwitchCon 2022.

They go on to mention that while masks are encouraged, attendees do not have to wear them, along with a buyer beware notice. Of course, Twitch streamers and fans who wished to attend or were going to attend TwitchCon are now upset, with people saying that they will cancel their hotel reservations if this remains to be the case. One would be attendee Anna Brisbin, partnered Twitch streamer and voice actor, who tweeted, “That’s a big nope from me on @TwitchCon. Partnered for 8 years now and miss TC greatly but it’s not worth putting up with *this.*”

That’s a big nope from me on @TwitchCon. Partnered for 8 years now and miss TC greatly but it’s not worth putting up with *this.* 😬 https://t.co/drsxVL7soD — Anna Brisbin✨ (@BrizzyVoices) August 2, 2022

On their website, they do mention that any changes to their restrictions – which as of writing are non-existent – are subject to change. They state that “the health and safety measures for our event may change at any time as determined by federal or local government agencies, the venue, and/or Twitch.” This seems to mean that at the end of the day, Twitch could put in restrictions if they still wanted to.

TwitchCon 2022 will be held in October, and for now, it seems like there won’t be any masking, vaccination, or general COVID-19 requirements. Whether the event will change their minds most likely depends on two things, the reactions of the attendees, and whether or not San Diego has a surge between now and October.

If you wanted to attend but are worried about your safety or the safety of your friends, it will be up to you whether or not you still want to go to TwitchCon 2022. There’s also nothing stopping you from letting Twitch know your disappointment, as they just might change their minds.