Who will be performing at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Thanksgiving is fast upon us and with that comes Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade is known for its iconic character balloons, numerous marching bands, and star-studded performances. According to Time Out, the 97th annual parade will start half an hour earlier than usual, at 8:30 on November 23. The annual Macy’s-sponsored extravaganza boasts 18 musical performances, not including the 11 marching bands and 7 performance groups that will help march down Manhattan.

In no particular order, Here is a complete list of the musical lineup.

Jon Baptiste

“I Need You” singer Jon Baptiste will kick off the parade, returning two years after his first parade performance in 2021.

Ashley Park

The Emily in Paris, Mean Girls, and Joy Ride star will be singing her way across New York City accompanied by Sesame Street’s favorite friends.

Amanda Shaw

The Queen of Cajun Country herself will grace the Celebration Gator from the Louisiana Office of Tourism to sing one of her country/ pop hits.

Alex Smith

Musician Alex Smith will join Amanda Shaw on the Celebration Gator to bring a hint of the Louisiana sound with a Nashville Twist.

Brandy

The pop superstar and global phenomenon will bring her hits to the parade via the Palace of Sweets Float, maybe even giving parade-goers a glimpse at her new holiday album.

Chicago

This year, The Wondership of Wonder will carry in one of the best-selling rock groups of all time. Chicago will take a break from their seemingly endless tour to treat fans to a Thanksgiving serenade. Their first appearance in the parade was in 1998.

Pentatonix

What Thanksgiving Parade would be complete without the world’s foremost a capella group? The group is coming back for the fourth time to sing on the Fantasy Chocolate Factory Float.

Miss America

This year’s Miss America, Grace Stanke won the competition after wowing the judges with her electric violin. She and her violin will make joyful noise on the Big City Cheer float from Spirit America Productions.

Manuel Turizo

The Colombian music artist will perform one of his chart-topping hits on The LEGO Group’s The Brick-Changer float.

Jessie James Decker

@jessiejamesdecker So much fun having the whole family in the studio for the first time on my Christmas record 🥰☺️ Link in bio to get “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” featuring Vivianne, Eric and Forrest now! 😘🎅 ♬ I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (feat. Vivianne Decker, Eric Decker II, Forrest Decker) – Jessie James Decker

This Singer-Songwriter and country-pop star released her holiday EP Decker the Halls this year and will coincidentally display her new songs from Balsam Hill’s Deck the Halls holiday float.

David Foster & Katharine McPhee

The Grammy winning-producer and accolades artist duo released an album full of holiday classics called Christmas Songs perfect to showcase on the Hallmark Channel’s Heartwarming Holiday Countdown.

Bell Biv DeVoe

The long-running hip-hop trio has an Emmy-winning documentary and brand-new single, earning them a spot on Nickelodeon and Paramount’s Mutant Mayhem float.

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors

Drumroll….. This Thanksgiving, the Neighbors and I are checking off a major bucket list moment… we are playing the @Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade! We could not be more excited for this opportunity and we hope you will tune in. pic.twitter.com/NVT1Cf9TDv — Drew Holcomb (@drewholcomb) November 1, 2023

The story-telling Americana group has topped the charts with their impressive songwriting and unique sound, now they’ll be at the top of the Igniting Memories Float from Solo Stove. That’s the perfect place for some classic singing story-telling.

Paul Russell

The DJ who has gone viral on TikTok with his song “Lil Boo Thang,” will now display his good-time music atop Jennie-O’s Big Turkey Spectacular on Thanksgiving morning.

Jabari Banks

The Bel-Air actor, activist, and musician will join in on the fun at the parade on Thursday. his place and performance in the parade are still unclear, but fans are excited to see what he has in store.

En Vogue

The 1990s R&B vocal group will grace Kalahari Resorts and Convention’s Colossal Wave of Wonder to showcase their timeless talents and chilling harmonies.

ENHYPEN

The popular K-pop group best known for their latest album Dark Blood burst into the scene in 2020. Now, amidst their second world tour, they will perform on the Pinkfong Baby Shark float from Nickelodeon.

Cher

Who better to bring in Santa Claus and the start of the Christmas season than Cher herself? With a newly released holiday album and an iconic discography, Santa himself may even have some show-stopping competition.

This not-to-miss lineup will be airing live on NBC and Peacock on Thanksgiving morning. the 2.5-mile parade will make its way down Central Park West and finish in front of Macy’s at Herald Square. These aren’t the only performances so be sure to tune in for a fun and festive Thanksgiving morning.