Who Are Bruno Mars’s Siblings?

Singer and producer Bruno Mars has long been compared to Michael Jackson. His strong singing voice and pop sound have been considered in competition with The King of Pop; to the point that many fans have speculated that Mars is a secret love child of Michael Jackson. Even Mars’ former publicist Vladimir Kershov had once stated that Jackson was the 24K Magic singer’s biological father; which is the statement that led to his termination as publicist.

However, Bruno Mars does share one trait with Michael Jackson: they both have come from musically inclined family backgrounds. Whereas Michael Jackson started his career with his family as a member of the pop band, The Jackson 5; Mars also performed with his family during his early years as part of The Love Notes. And although his siblings have proven to be impressive with their musical talents, Mars has also managed to set himself apart by gaining mainstream success as a solo artist. But for the most part, we know about Bruno Mars already. The real question is, who are his siblings?

Bruno Mars was born Peter Gene Hernandez Jr in Honolulu, Hawaii. His father, Peter Gene Hernandez was a percussionist while his mother, Bernadette was a hula dancer. He later moved to Los Angeles in 2003 at the age of 18 and signed with Motown Records soon after. Once finished with his obligations at Motown, Mars later joined the Atlantic Record Corporation. About the same time, he also co-founded the production team, The Smeezingtons and became a rising star after featuring on singles such as “Nothing on You” by B.O.B and “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy. He then released his debut album, Doo-wops & Hooligans; which included the hit singles “Just The Way You Are”, “Grenade”, and “The Lazy Song.”

However, what people don’t know is that a part of Mars’ early success can actually be attributed to the members of his family.

Eric “E-Panda” Hernandez

Bruno’s older brother Eric Hernandez is the drummer of Mars’ live band, The Hooligans. He is the oldest Hernandez sibling and it’s been the band’s drummer ever since its younger brother started his career.

Eric began drumming at the age of 4 and started his professional career at the age of 10. He became one of the most famous drummers in Hawaii and in 1995, moved to Los Angeles where he quickly became the drummer of the alternative pop band, Louie Says. According to FamilyTron, Eric left the band to become a policeman. After 5 years of patrolling the LA streets, he then joined Bruno as part of The Hooligans. He is currently married with three children.

Jaime Hernandez

Jaime Hernandez is actually Bruno’s cousin. However, due to circumstances, she was adopted by the Hernandez family as a sister to Bruno and the rest of the brood. She served as Bruno’s booking manager in 2007 and is currently the founder of the nonprofit organization, Mama Earth. In addition, Jamie is also a producer and businesswoman.

Tiara Hernandez

Bruno’s sister Tiara again singing in public at an early age as part of the band, The Love Notes. She was once a preschool teacher before pursuing music full-time. She is currently a surfer, music teacher, and festival founder.

Tahiti Hernandez

Tahiti has been singing since she was 3 years old. She’s currently married to professional Surfer, Billy Kemper and has four children.

Presley Hernandez

The youngest of the family, Presley Hernandez has ventured into acting and producing. She’s currently married to Hawaiian hip hop artist Kealoha Mahone and has two children.

In 2013, the Mars sisters formed their own girl band, The Lylas and even appeared in a reality TV show of the same name; which was produced by Jamie Hernandez. The inspiration for the group came after the death of Bruno Mars’s mother, Bernadette. Unfortunately, both the group and the show were short-lived; prompting the sisters to move on to other endeavors.

Now, although the rest of Mars’s siblings are not as famous as Janet, Tito, or Latoya of the Jackson 5, they definitely still come from the same place when it comes to their love for music. And let’s be honest, outside of Michael and Janet, the rest of The Jackson Family didn’t really achieve the same incredible heights of music success; so that’s another similarity that they share with Bruno Mars and his family. Regardless, one thing that can’t be denied: wherever they are in life, they will always have the music.