When you’re the richest man in the world, there’s very little you can’t afford. And after acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has been rumored to have set his sights on even more trophy corporations.

While some of the Musk-acquisition rumors are a bit left-field, there’s been talk of the billionaire troublemaker intending to buy Boeing, which could be plausible, given the long-standing rivalry between the company and Musk’s own SpaceX. Musk and Boeing are often compared when it comes to space exploration, and with Boeing facing some significant challenges recently, the speculation feels almost inevitable. But where did this idea even come from? And does Musk really want to add another company to his repertoire?

The Boeing vs. SpaceX showdown

Boeing and SpaceX have long been rivals in the aerospace and space exploration industries. Back in 2014, NASA awarded contracts to both companies for their Commercial Crew Program. While Boeing received nearly twice the funding as SpaceX, it’s SpaceX that has soared ahead in delivering results. Since 2019, SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft has successfully completed 43 missions to the International Space Station (ISS), consistently proving its reliability for both crewed and cargo missions. Meanwhile, Boeing’s Starliner program has faced persistent issues, including cost overruns totaling over $1.8 billion, and repeated delays. The latest blow came when the Starliner spacecraft had to return to Earth without a crew due to technical problems, leaving NASA no choice but to rely on SpaceX to rescue the two American astronauts stranded at the ISS.

Did Elon Musk buy Boeing?

The new Boeing CEO spends time in the factory and understands engineering, which are big improvements. Hopefully, he turns around a once great company. https://t.co/JkHb1uf8YJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 29, 2024

The contrast is stark, and it’s easy to see why people might assume Musk’s SpaceX is overshadowing Boeing in every way. But it’s important not to confuse competition with outright ownership. So no, Elon Musk did not buy Boeing. That’s a rumor with no basis in fact. Boeing’s shares are publicly traded, and while Musk’s SpaceX is undoubtedly a major player in the space race, there’s no evidence that he’s looking to acquire Boeing, at least not anytime soon. What’s intriguing, though, is Musk’s response to Boeing’s ongoing struggles. Instead of taking a victory lap, the SpaceX CEO has offered words of encouragement for his rival.

In a recent tweet, Musk remarked, “The new Boeing CEO spends time in the factory and understands engineering, which are big improvements. Hopefully, he turns around a once great company.” It’s an interesting perspective from someone who could easily gloat about SpaceX’s superior track record.

Moreover, Boeing’s challenges aren’t limited to the Starliner program. The company has faced significant hurdles in other areas of its business, from production delays to financial pressures. However, with a new CEO at the helm, and a renewed focus on engineering, there’s hope that Boeing can reclaim its former glory in the aerospace industry. As SpaceX continues to push boundaries, Boeing is striving to overcome its setbacks and prove its resilience, and who knows, Musk’s encouraging words might just be the spark Boeing needs to turn things around. While SpaceX continues to dominate the headlines with its cutting-edge innovations and successful missions, Boeing’s legacy as a pioneer in aerospace isn’t easily dismissed. The company has weathered storms before, and with the right leadership, it might just find its footing again.

