‘Boeing is turning into the Shein of airplanes’: Two astronauts have been stranded in space for more than a month, but Earth is so crazy we didn’t notice

With everything chaotic happening in the world right now, it’s normal for minuscule moments to be missed or completely overlooked. But two astronauts being stranded up in space for months? Well, that’s a hefty piece of news that simply cannot be ignored.

And, yes, this situation is truly as wild as it sounds — especially to those just finding out about the jaw-dropping news. Luckily, user @samcahntent sought to explain the scenario over on TikTok with a thought-provoking video that examined why exactly two astronauts from NASA are now stuck in space with no signs of immediate return back down to Earth until “at least” August.

As explained in the aforementioned TikTok video, NASA was determined to construct a plan to send two astronauts, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, up into space, which the company has notably done a fair amount of times in the past. In planning the mission, NASA apparently contacted Boeing, which eventually led the airline company to lend the Starliner spacecraft for the mission.

After several mechanical issues delayed the launch of the astronauts twice, the spacecraft finally launched up on June 14 — which was the last time the two NASA employees were down here on ground. And, naturally, all the commotion has certainly stirred up an interesting conversation on TikTok, with comments ranging from “Boeing is turning into the Shein of airplanes” to “it’s giving ocean gate.”

Despite the disastrous situation seemingly at hand, both astronauts have insisted that they trust their friends behind-the-scenes making adjustments to the technical problems with the spacecraft, and both believe that they are not actually “stuck” in space no matter what the reports say.

Williams and Wilmore both in good spirits despite the situation at hand is definitely a positive sign, but Boeing is surely going to have more questions to answer, as if the company’s problems with its aircrafts wasn’t enough of a red flag. I think it’s safe to say that a comparison of Boeing to Temu makes more sense than Shein at this point.

