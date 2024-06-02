McDonald's in California
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Category:
FYI

Is McDonald’s leaving California?

Hold the rumors, please!
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 08:53 am

The golden arches, the Big Macs, the fries that taste like crispy little slices of heaven (until they turn into soggy disappointments… but I digress) – love ’em or hate ’em, you can’t deny that Mickey D’s is a fast food icon. So when rumors started swirling that they might be packing up their patties and leaving California, people were understandably shaken.

Recommended Videos

California and McDonald‘s go way back. The company’s very first restaurant opened in San Bernardino back in 1940, and since then, McDonald’s has become a fixture of the state’s culinary landscape. From Hollywood celebrities spotted in the drive-thru to rap lyrics name-dropping Big Macs, McDonald’s is as much a part of California culture as surfing and avocado toast. 

However, reports have surfaced of individual McDonald’s locations struggling to keep up with rising labor costs. Apparently, this has led some folks to jump to the conclusion that the entire chain is on the verge of abandoning California altogether. The rumor gained so much traction that “McDonald’s leaving California” became a trending topic of heated debates. But let’s pump the brakes on this supersized speculation.

McDonald’s isn’t saying bye-bye to the state

According to SFGATE, the article that sparked this rumor, titled “McDonald’s on the verge of CLOSING in California After $20 Minimum Wage,” has mysteriously vanished from the internet. The outlet that published it, UnitedLiberty, has since taken it down, as has MSN, which had picked up the story.

It turns out that this isn’t the first time fast-food chains have fallen victim to closure rumors. Chili’s and Fuddruckers both had to debunk claims that they were going out of business. And apparently, there’s even been chatter about Buffalo Wild Wings flying the coop from California, which is also bogus.

In fact, it seems, the food wars is only heating up!

McDonald’s is bringing back $5 meals to win back the hearts (and stomachs) of budget-conscious consumers. Starting June 25, you can grab a McChicken or a McDouble, or dive into a four-piece Chicken McNuggets for about a month.

Each option comes with a side of those irresistible small fries and a small drink to wash it all down. Not to be outdone in this delicious duel, Burger King has tossed its crown into the ring with its own version of the $5 meal deal.

So, can Californians breathe a sigh of relief and continue to enjoy their McDonald’s fries in peace? It certainly seems that way. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Hoss on Bonanza
Hoss on Bonanza
Hoss on Bonanza
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
TV
TV
What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Google News?
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Google News?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article Hell’s Kitchen: The dress code at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, explained
Category: FYI
FYI
Hell’s Kitchen: The dress code at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, explained
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Wizz?
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Wizz?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article Why was Elizabeth Short called the ‘Black Dahlia?’
The Black Dahlia
The Black Dahlia
The Black Dahlia
Category: True Crime
True Crime
FYI
FYI
Why was Elizabeth Short called the ‘Black Dahlia?’
Jean Mendoza Jean Mendoza May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Hoss on Bonanza
Category: News
News
FYI
FYI
TV
TV
What happened to Hoss on ‘Bonanza’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Google News?
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Google News?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article Hell’s Kitchen: The dress code at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, explained
Category: FYI
FYI
Hell’s Kitchen: The dress code at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, explained
Stephen McCaugherty Stephen McCaugherty May 31, 2024
Read Article What happened to Wizz?
Category: FYI
FYI
What happened to Wizz?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 31, 2024
Read Article Why was Elizabeth Short called the ‘Black Dahlia?’
The Black Dahlia
Category: True Crime
True Crime
FYI
FYI
Why was Elizabeth Short called the ‘Black Dahlia?’
Jean Mendoza Jean Mendoza May 30, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.