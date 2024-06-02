Is McDonald’s leaving California?

The golden arches, the Big Macs, the fries that taste like crispy little slices of heaven (until they turn into soggy disappointments… but I digress) – love ’em or hate ’em, you can’t deny that Mickey D’s is a fast food icon. So when rumors started swirling that they might be packing up their patties and leaving California, people were understandably shaken.

California and McDonald‘s go way back. The company’s very first restaurant opened in San Bernardino back in 1940, and since then, McDonald’s has become a fixture of the state’s culinary landscape. From Hollywood celebrities spotted in the drive-thru to rap lyrics name-dropping Big Macs, McDonald’s is as much a part of California culture as surfing and avocado toast.

However, reports have surfaced of individual McDonald’s locations struggling to keep up with rising labor costs. Apparently, this has led some folks to jump to the conclusion that the entire chain is on the verge of abandoning California altogether. The rumor gained so much traction that “McDonald’s leaving California” became a trending topic of heated debates. But let’s pump the brakes on this supersized speculation.

McDonald’s isn’t saying bye-bye to the state

According to SFGATE, the article that sparked this rumor, titled “McDonald’s on the verge of CLOSING in California After $20 Minimum Wage,” has mysteriously vanished from the internet. The outlet that published it, UnitedLiberty, has since taken it down, as has MSN, which had picked up the story.

It turns out that this isn’t the first time fast-food chains have fallen victim to closure rumors. Chili’s and Fuddruckers both had to debunk claims that they were going out of business. And apparently, there’s even been chatter about Buffalo Wild Wings flying the coop from California, which is also bogus.

In fact, it seems, the food wars is only heating up!

McDonald’s is bringing back $5 meals to win back the hearts (and stomachs) of budget-conscious consumers. Starting June 25, you can grab a McChicken or a McDouble, or dive into a four-piece Chicken McNuggets for about a month.

The $5 Value Meal from McDonald's that was announced after customer complaints about rising prices will include a McDouble or McChicken, 4-piece McNuggets, fries, and a drink — but only for a month.



Via CNBC: https://t.co/55CKzYMxaI pic.twitter.com/NQPwI4aFsQ — IGN (@IGN) May 28, 2024

Each option comes with a side of those irresistible small fries and a small drink to wash it all down. Not to be outdone in this delicious duel, Burger King has tossed its crown into the ring with its own version of the $5 meal deal.

So, can Californians breathe a sigh of relief and continue to enjoy their McDonald’s fries in peace? It certainly seems that way.

