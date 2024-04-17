Ready or not, Dr. Pepper fans, a Creamy Coconut variant is on its way

Get excited Dr. Pepper fans, because you’re in for a treat. Summer 2024 is about to get a whole lot more interesting with the release of Dr. Pepper’s latest flavor, Creamy Coconut. Now, I’m more of a Sprite kind of person myself, but even I’d take the opportunity to give this a sip or two just for curiosity’s sake.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut is set to make its grand entrance on May 1, 2024. Yes, you read that right. I know companies like to torture us sometimes by announcing release dates that are eons into the future, but for anyone who struggles with delay of gratification, you’re in luck. In just a few short weeks, you’ll be able to quench your thirst with this unique blend of flavors that promises to be a game-changer for soda enthusiasts.

When and where can you get Dr.Pepper’s Creamy Coconut soda?

Photo via Dr.Pepper

If you’re a Dr. Pepper stan — we’re looking at you, Texans — you’ll know that they actually partnered with CoffeeMate and released a coconut-lime creamer last month, which re-ignited the TikTok “dirty soda” trend.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dr Pepper merging the worlds of coffee creamer and soda, making it easy to make the viral Dirty Soda trend that’s taken the world by storm,” Leonardo Aizpuru, Vice President of Brand Marketing

Dr. Pepper is already known for its unique 23-flavor blend, but they’ve really outdone themselves this time. The Creamy Coconut flavor adds a toasted coconut twist that’s both refreshing and indulgent, without overpowering the classic Dr. Pepper taste. Plus, for those watching their sugar intake, there’s a Zero Sugar version.

@drpepper who’s ready to sip on some summer? the smooth, creamy, limited-time taste of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is coming this summer ☀️🥥 ♬ original sound – Dr Pepper

The anticipation for Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut has been steadily building, and fans are already posting about it on social media. From Reddit to Instagram, the soda community is buzzing with predictions that this could be the hit of the summer.

Wondering where you can snag a bottle (or several) of this limited-edition flavor? Dr. Pepper has graciously made it easy for you. Creamy Coconut will be available at retailers nationwide, which means you can find it at your local grocery store or convenience store. So, whether you’re doing your weekly shopping or need a quick pick-me-up, keep an eye out for this tropical treat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more