Category:
FYI
News

Ready or not, Dr. Pepper fans, a Creamy Coconut variant is on its way

Make room in your fridges, Dr. Pepper lovers.
Melissa Brown
Melissa Brown
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 02:26 pm

Get excited Dr. Pepper fans, because you’re in for a treat. Summer 2024 is about to get a whole lot more interesting with the release of Dr. Pepper’s latest flavor, Creamy Coconut. Now, I’m more of a Sprite kind of person myself, but even I’d take the opportunity to give this a sip or two just for curiosity’s sake.

Recommended Videos

Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut is set to make its grand entrance on May 1, 2024. Yes, you read that right. I know companies like to torture us sometimes by announcing release dates that are eons into the future, but for anyone who struggles with delay of gratification, you’re in luck. In just a few short weeks, you’ll be able to quench your thirst with this unique blend of flavors that promises to be a game-changer for soda enthusiasts.

When and where can you get Dr.Pepper’s Creamy Coconut soda?

Photo via Dr.Pepper

If you’re a Dr. Pepper stan — we’re looking at you, Texans — you’ll know that they actually partnered with CoffeeMate and released a coconut-lime creamer last month, which re-ignited the TikTok “dirty soda” trend.

“We are excited to collaborate with Dr Pepper merging the worlds of coffee creamer and soda, making it easy to make the viral Dirty Soda trend that’s taken the world by storm,” 

 Leonardo Aizpuru, Vice President of Brand Marketing

Dr. Pepper is already known for its unique 23-flavor blend, but they’ve really outdone themselves this time. The Creamy Coconut flavor adds a toasted coconut twist that’s both refreshing and indulgent, without overpowering the classic Dr. Pepper taste. Plus, for those watching their sugar intake, there’s a Zero Sugar version.

@drpepper

who’s ready to sip on some summer? the smooth, creamy, limited-time taste of Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut is coming this summer ☀️🥥

♬ original sound – Dr Pepper

The anticipation for Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut has been steadily building, and fans are already posting about it on social media. From Reddit to Instagram, the soda community is buzzing with predictions that this could be the hit of the summer.

Wondering where you can snag a bottle (or several) of this limited-edition flavor? Dr. Pepper has graciously made it easy for you. Creamy Coconut will be available at retailers nationwide, which means you can find it at your local grocery store or convenience store. So, whether you’re doing your weekly shopping or need a quick pick-me-up, keep an eye out for this tropical treat.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Red Lobster going out of business?
Red Lobster San Bruno, CA
Category: FYI
FYI
Is Red Lobster going out of business?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The Linus Tech Tips controversy, explained
Linus Sebastian in "What's it like to work for Linus"
Category: FYI
FYI
The Linus Tech Tips controversy, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The TikTok ‘Turkish Quandale Dingle,’ explained
Turkish Quandale Dingle
Category: FYI
FYI
The TikTok ‘Turkish Quandale Dingle,’ explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What happened to Mar Mari Emmanuel?
Mar Mari Emmanuel preaches at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church
Category: FYI
FYI
True Crime
True Crime
What happened to Mar Mari Emmanuel?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Red Lobster going out of business?
Red Lobster San Bruno, CA
Category: FYI
FYI
Is Red Lobster going out of business?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Category: FYI
FYI
Celebrities
Celebrities
Music
Music
The Live Nation lawsuit, explained
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The Linus Tech Tips controversy, explained
Linus Sebastian in "What's it like to work for Linus"
Category: FYI
FYI
The Linus Tech Tips controversy, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article The TikTok ‘Turkish Quandale Dingle,’ explained
Turkish Quandale Dingle
Category: FYI
FYI
The TikTok ‘Turkish Quandale Dingle,’ explained
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article What happened to Mar Mari Emmanuel?
Mar Mari Emmanuel preaches at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church
Category: FYI
FYI
True Crime
True Crime
What happened to Mar Mari Emmanuel?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 16, 2024
Author
Melissa Brown
Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered (WGTC) | 2 Years in the Industry Putting my linguistics degree to good use, I chronicle the debaucherous world of reality TV, championing the uncultured masses. I also like dabbling in weird facts, indie movies, and the odd political commentary. I'm here to inform and entertain. Fun Fact: In my spare time, I like to pine for my rapidly fading youth by watching 80s and 90s reruns while baking cookies. 🩷