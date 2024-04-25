The chilling true story of the Amityville horror house, and what really happened there

Amongst an array of spine-tingling paranormal cases that have rocked the globe, the unforgettable Amityville horror house is undoubtedly one of the most popular real-life spooky cases.

Over the years, the aforementioned case has skyrocketed in popularity and search and is often regarded as one of the most famous cases of paranormal ever. Since its rise to stardom in the proverbial spotlight, the house has been a major focus in a series of cinematic projects — including 1979’s The Amityville Horror and a 2005 remake, along with the case being heavily examined due to the Warrens once investigating the house. Despite its popularity, however, the particular case has experienced its fair share of criticism and uncertainty — with a large portion of folks believing the entire haunting to be a hoax.

Regardless of whether or not the entire haunting was real or not, interest in the infamous property has certainly yet to waver over the years, with horrorhounds and regular civilians still thoroughly invested in the bone-chilling story behind the house.

What happened at the Amityville horror house?

The original story surrounding the Amityville horror house centers around the DeFeo family — especially Ronald DeFeo Jr. in particular. Back in 1974, DeFeo murdered six family members inside the house, eventually being convicted and sentenced for his heinous and jaw-dropping crimes. Following DeFeo’s eventual arrest, the Dutch Colonial house in Amityville, New York was then put up for sale.

Over a year after the unexpected murders, George and Kathy Lutz moved into the historical house with their three young children and dog, although the family’s time in the house was surprisingly short-lived. During their brief stay in the house, Lutzes insisted they had experienced a variety of paranormal encounters first-hand — including swarms of flies all over the house and a mysterious slime oozing from the cracks in the walls.

Since the tragic murders and supposed paranormal experiences by the Lutzes, the Amityville house has since been listed on the market several times, with the home even selling for $1.46 million last year. So while the house might be one of the most recognized and feared houses in the nation, there’s certainly no denying that its attraction has kept it in the spotlight — especially with many believing the hauntings have been debunked several times over the years.

