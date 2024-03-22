TruMoo ‘Star Wars’ blue milk release date, confirmed

Star Wars is full of tiny details that fans obsess over. The seemingly insignificant lines, locations, or characters become long-lasting meme fodder. One of the most controversial moments from the sequel trilogy for fans was the green milk Luke slurped out of… whatever beastie that was.

Long before Luke was guzzling raw green milk from space mammals, the moisture farmer was enjoying a cool glass of blue milk with his Aunt and Uncle on Tatooine, and now, you can too. Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge has served a variation of the beverage since the park opened in 2019, and now you can enjoy blue milk with cereal every morning.

When Does TruMoo blue milk release?

In honor of May the 4th, Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm are partnering with grocery stores nationwide to finally give fans a taste of one of Luke’s childhood staples. In the Star Wars ‘verse, blue milk comes from Banthas, but here on Earth, Disney is sticking with 1% cow’s milk for their release. The official release for the product says,

“TruMoo Blue Milk is 1% low-fat milk and features natural vanilla flavor and blue color for a truly galactic delicious experience your family will enjoy.”

The product will be available starting April 17th, 2024, but be aware that it might not show up on your store’s shelves right away. Mark Hamill might not care about a blue check mark, but he had quite a lot to say about his own, horrible Blue Milk experience on set.

“The original blue milk was what they call long life milk, which you get at camping stores because you don’t have to refrigerate it. And we were in North Africa. So it has additives – they put blue food coloring in it – and it was really ghastly. Oily and sweet and euch! Triggered your gag reflex.” Mark Hamill to Radio Times

Lucasflim learned from Hamill’s awful first experience. By the time the Green Milk rolled around in The Last Jedi, the company had smoothed out the flavors and Hamill has gone on record to say that he’d choose Green Milk over Blue any day.