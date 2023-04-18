Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Mark Hamill couldn’t care less about blue checkmarks as fans wonder if ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 even mattered

As Star Wars fans bide their time before the final episode of The Mandalorian airs this week, it seems they can’t help pondering all the ways Filoni and co have undermined their own story. With only one episode to wrap the arc of the season, people are looking back over the events of season two and wondering if the back and forth is bad writing or a mad scramble to lay down necessary clues for the abundance of incoming new series. Fans of Boba Fett are feeling the clock tick on the return of the beloved bounty hunter.

There were rumors that Temuera Morrison would reprise his role, but with only one episode left, it’s starting to look like we won’t hear that banger of a theme song this season. Meanwhile, Mark Hamill proves he stands up to pointless regimes whether he is in costume or not. The actor doesn’t seem keen to spend the eight dollars a month to keep his blue check mark and feels no fear over losing it.

Mandalorian fans are beginning to feel like season 2 didn’t matter

As the season finale of The Mandalorian draws closer, fans are starting to wonder if anything that happened in season two actually mattered. Fans took to Twitter to discuss the massive plot points in the second installment of the series that seem to have no bearing on the latest season. Users were quick to point out that Grogu was immediately returned to Din, Bo-Katan still regained the Darksaber, and even Moff Gideon didn’t stay gone for long. Fans voiced frustration that Din didn’t have to languish as an exile for longer, or that he didn’t take the time to learn about other sects of the Mandalorians from Bo-Katan.

Others were more interested in The Mandalorian laying more groundwork for Ahsoka rather than rehashing a villain already defeated. Rumors have been circulating about the writing trouble the team ran into after they made the move to fire Gina Carano and by extension, scrap the series surrounding her character, Cara Dune. For their part, the showrunners are feeling incredibly optimistic about the future of Star Wars, with both Kathleen Kennedy and Jon Favreau using the turmoil as a jumping point to explore new aspects of the Galaxy far, far away.

Mark Hamill is a certified badass, no need to verify

Star Wars: A New Hope

Mark Hamill continues to be a real-life hero for the people. The legendary actor has joined with a slew of other notable celebrities and Twitter staples to question their need for the blue check mark of authenticity on the site. While it was a mild-mannered Twitter user who postulated the question, Hamill was quick to join the conversation, asking the chief Twit himself, Elon Musk, exactly why someone like Hamill needed the checkmark in the first place.

Musk didn’t find the time to reply to the question, and we have to assume he was doing some incredibly important trolling rather than running his latest business venture. But hey, when it comes to the actual man-child that is Elon Musk, trolling on Twitter is about 50% of the job.

Boba Fett’s theme song slaps harder than a Rancor

With only one episode to go, fans are starting to lose hope that Boba Fett will join the brigade of Mandalorians on their quest to retake their home world. Temeura Morrison has already had one sneaky cameo in the season so far (as a random Clone Trooper), but The Direct reported back in February that Star Wars Hong Kong’s Facebook page accidentally leaked the infamous bounty hunter’s return. While the post has been removed, it hasn’t curbed fan interest in seeing Fett grace their TV screens once more. It’s hard to blame them, with Boba Fett’s theme arguably being one of the best to come out of Star Wars in a hot minute, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t stoked to hear those swelling drums announcing the Damiyo of Mos Espa’s return.