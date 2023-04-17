Bounty Hunter Boba Fett has always been a beloved character in the Star Wars franchise, to the point where he received his own solo series, The Book of Boba Fett. The character was first introduced during the Star Wars Holiday Special before his live-action appearance in Star Wars: Episode 5 – The Empire Strikes Back.

Jango Fett’s prequel actor, Temuera Morrison, brought life to Boba in The Mandalorian season one and two, and met Din Djarin while on a mission to retrieve his old armor. Later, he became the new Daimyo in Mos Espa, Tatooine, and was reunited with Mando, who helped him during the planet’s civil war. Knowing that he’s close with Din Djarin and Grogu, will the bounty hunter-turned-leader return in Season Three of The Mandalorian?

Will Boba Fett be in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3?

Boba Fett was a minor character in The Mandalorian series and a good friend to Din Djarin and Grogu. He revealed that his father, Jango Fett was a Mandalorian foundling and that the armor “rightfully” belongs to him. But despite his Mandalorian lineage and knowledge of the Mandalorian civil war, it seems like he wasn’t invited to join Bo-Katan’s quest to reclaim Mandalore as seen in Chapters 22 and 23.

However, The Direct reported that back in Feb. 2023 that Star Wars Hong Kong’s Facebook page accidentally spoiled the return of Boba Fett in the upcoming third season. The post is now deleted but a photo promoting the famous Bounty Hunter was able to be saved.

But for those wanting to see Morrison on screen, the actor has already made an appearance in season three, but as a different character. In “Chapter 20: The Foundling”, it was revealed in the show’s credits that Morrison played one of the Clone Troopers that attacked the Jedi Temple, and was credited as one of the “starring guests.”

It was rumored that Boba Fett may appear near the end of The Mandalorian season three. And with the finale approaching this Wednesday on Disney Plus, only time will tell if Boba Fett will join the fight to reclaim Mandalore from Moff Giddeon and the Imperials.