Where is the Francis Scott Key Bridge located?

A horrific accident occurred in the early hours of this morning after a large cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse.

As the bridge collapsed, pieces of the large structure fell into the frigid water of the Patapsco River below, along with vehicles containing passengers — as reported by various news stations and networks. As the ship collided with the bridge, the ship caught on fire. In the aftermath of the collision, two people have already been rescued, although it is heavily believed that there are more people in the water, as at least seven cars plummeted into the water.

A tragedy of this magnitude will inevitably come with its fair share of questions and concerns, but one of the biggest questions being asked in light of the accident is where exactly the bridge itself was located.

Where is the bridge located?

Here's video of the collapse of the Francis Key Scott Bridge from this morning. The bridge was struck by a cargo ship just before 1:30 a.m. A search is underway for at least seven people. pic.twitter.com/FRGHeJ1gIe — The Baltimore Banner (@BaltimoreBanner) March 26, 2024

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is located in Baltimore, Maryland, and serves multiple purposes for the historic city. During the decades before its collapse, the bridge served as a pathway for container and cargo ships, and as an entry point for the Port of Baltimore. Along with its route for ships, according to Reuters, nearly 12 million vehicles drive along the bridge per year, with the bridge being constructed and opened in the late ‘70s and costing $110 million to build.

The bridge formerly stood over the Patapsco River and served as a major crossway for the Baltimore harbor and port — including its major purpose as a link for both Interstate 695 and the Baltimore Beltway. As a result of the freighter vessel colliding with the bridge, Governor Wes Moore has formally declared a state of emergency as searches continue for the unaccounted people that were on the bridge, with the entirety of Baltimore undoubtedly left shocked by the accident.

More information about the unfortunate collision will be revealed, including details about the ship, as the accident continues to be covered around the nation.