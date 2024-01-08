10 best GBA games, ranked

Nintendo is indisputably the king of the handheld console. Starting with the original handheld Game Boy back in 1989, all the way up to the hybrid Nintendo Switch console in 2017, no other gaming company has come close to the type of market share Nintendo enjoys with its handhelds. In fact, the Nintendo DS is the all-time top selling portable console ever, but that wouldn’t have existed if not for its groundbreaking predecessor: the Game Boy Advance (GBA).

Released in 2001, it was a technological leap from Nintendo’s previous handheld, the Game Boy Color. It was a 32-bit system that — unlike previous Game Boy systems — had a landscape orientation with buttons on the side, which were more like a regular console controller.

It had about 15 hours of playtime and a Dual 8-bit DAC for stereo sound (basically, it sounded really good for a handheld). At the time of its release, the system rapidly became Nintendo’s best-selling of all time, until the DS dethroned it in 2009.

Of course, no system is worth its salt without good games, and Nintendo has never been lacking in that department. The GBA had some of the best, most advanced games for a handheld that had all of the inherent charm expected from Nintendo.

It’s probably no surprise that the first three best selling games on the system were Pokémon games, but the GBA really had some gems. Some standouts include: Golden Sun, Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town, Fire Emblem, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 and even Mario Golf: Advance Tour. Alright enough fluffing you up. Without further ado, here’s a list of the 10 best games for the Game Boy Advance!

10. Mario Kart Super Circuit

Multiplayer is the name of the game here. Mario Kart games are like pizza, it’s hard for it to be bad, no matter how you’re consuming it. This, however, is one of the better ones. Released in 2001, it had all the markings of what makes a kart racing game shine.

As an added bonus, there were a ton of unlockables in the game, including tracks from the original SNES outing and more cups to win. In all, you get about 40 tracks, which is huge considering it’s a handheld game. Nothing really comes close to the multiplayer aspect of this game. If you were lucky enough to find people to play with, it was practically unforgettable.

9. Golden Sun

Every Nintendo console, handheld or otherwise, has top-level JRPGs, and the Golden Sun stands out among the best of any system. Its soundtrack and visuals were ahead of its time, and the game was about as accessible as a JRPG can get.

One of the things that can diminish the experience of a game like this is the battle system, but Golden Sun managed to keep things fresh with its strategic use of the common turn-based system. You really had to think your way through a battle, and that added a whole new layer to what could’ve been just another rote role playing game.

8. Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

Stack Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 against any other side scroller of its time, and it would rise above the rest. In this gem, you control Yoshi solo for the first time in a Mario game. You’re tasked with transporting Baby Mario across dangerous terrains to safety, and it’s complicated by the fact that one touch from an enemy sends Mario flying away in a bubble.

With a fun targeting system, butter-smooth controls and an art style that was both whimsical and delightful, Yoshi’s Island is a must play for any Nintendo fan. This port kept all the charm of the original without sacrificing any of the depth. Yoshi!

7. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Gamers of a certain age are intimately familiar with the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series. Porting a console game is always dicey, especially when it’s from a third-party developer and not Nintendo itself. Fortunately, this manages the feat through a clever isometric view and really impressive visuals (for its time).

What made a Tony Hawk game so spectacular, besides the music, was the seemingly endless possibility of moves during different runs. This is such a great port that sometimes you’ll forget you’re on a handheld. Keep grindin’!

6. Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire

When this game came out in 2003, Pokémon fever was at an all time high. The last game, Pokémon Crystal, wasn’t as much a new title as it was a rehash of Red and Blue with some new stuff stacked on. Understandably, people were excited when this was released.

Ruby and Sapphire takes place in a brand new region called Hoenn, and for the first time, players get to choose their gender – something that was weirdly groundbreaking at the time. This giant (for its time) quest ran 40 hours and featured over 350 new Pokémon. It was the most involved game in the series up to that point, and it also had some really fun multiplayer features.

5. Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

After Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Aria of Sorrow is probably the best Castlevania game of its era. It’s eminently playable (unlike some other Castlevania titles) and it came out in the golden age of Castlevania games.

Aria of Sorrow followed up two previous games, and it took the story in an exciting new direction. It’s not the longest game but it is packed with secrets and collectibles which helped its replay value immensely. Instead of the regular Belmont v. Dracula storyline, this game follows Soma Cruz as he travels through a portal in Dracula’s castle. The main thing that helps this game stand out is its “soul absorption” mechanic, allowing for a ton of variety in the gameplay department.

4. Final Fantasy 6

A whole generation will never know the origins of Final Fantasy before it became more realistic and lifelike. This game is one of the best of the old guard. It’s cinematic and innovative in a charming way that the series just doesn’t do anymore.

Honestly, it’s one of the best video games that’s ever been made, and worth playing no matter what era of gaming you prefer. It was originally released on the SNES but this port is about as faithful as it can be considering the circumstances. If you only play one FF game ever, it should be this one.

3. Metroid Fusion

Metroid has always had a special relationship with handhelds, dating back to when Metroid 2 was released for the original Game Boy. This game pits Samus against alien parasites known simply as X, and it captures the atmosphere and sound of a classic Metroid game perfectly.

It’s a worthy successor to the phenomenal Super Metroid game on the SNES and it won a bucketload of awards when it was released in 2002. Nothing about this game doesn’t work. From the story to the power ups, it’s classic Metroid at its best.

2. The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

One of the lesser known entries in the Zelda universe, Minish Cap had a charm all its own. Every Zelda game has its own gimmick, and in this one you can shrink down to a smaller size to complete puzzles and fight enemies.

Of course, it could’ve turned out boring and repetitive, but Nintendo made sure to put the care necessary into this title to make it really shine. Most of the fun comes from puzzle solving and figuring out how to use the shrinking mechanic, and once you get the hang of it, it’s an absolute joy to play.

1. WarioWare Twisted

What? WarioWare is number 1? Bear with us here, this game has no business being as good as it is. However, the reason it’s in the top spot is because of what it did to gaming. It ushered in a whole new era of frantic mini games that Nintendo still employs today.

It’s nothing like anything that came before it, and that speaks volumes for Nintendo, one of the most innovative game companies of all time. It was the precursor to Nintendo’s love affair with motion controls, as the game forced you to twist around the system to win at games. It was so fun!

In our era of TikToks and short attention spans, it stands out as a game that was truly ahead of its time.