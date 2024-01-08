10 best PlayStation 2 games, ranked

It's the best selling console of all time, so here are the ten best games on it.

In the 1990s Sony was already riding high on the success of the PlayStation, but at the turn of the millennium, they went stratospheric with the all-conquering PlayStation 2. This powerful and elegantly designed console is, as of writing, still the highest-selling games console of all time, with an incredible 155 million units sold over its lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch may yet snatch that crown over the next few years, but however you slice it the PlayStation 2 is a truly historic platform in video-gaming history. And with that success came an avalanche of incredible games.

Between 2000 and 2015 there were 3421 titles released on PlayStation 2 in all territories. Here are the 10 best (according to me anyway).

10. Virtua Fighter 4: Evolution (2005)

Sorry Namco fans, but my pick for the fighting game genre on PS2 is Sega’s hugely underrated Virtua Fighter 4: Evolution. This was a polished and updated version of the 2002’s Virtua Fighter 4, rebalancing the game, adding a tonne of new content, new characters, and updated graphics.

One of the most novel features was a single-player “Tournament Quest” mode that saw you visiting arcades in which you fight CPU characters based on the playstyles of top real-life players. This was alarmingly addictive stuff, and Tekken would go on to add a suspiciously similar feature in its fifth entry.

9. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 (2001)

Neversoft had already nailed the skating game formula with THPS2 on PlayStation, but refined the formula once again with the impeccable third entry in the series. The most notable gameplay addition is the revert, which lets you link together vertical tricks. That, in combination with complex and detailed levels, a buttery smooth frame-rate, some very cool bonus characters, and an amazing score makes this a must-play

Now, how about that remaster for modern consoles?

8. Amplitude (2003)

Gonna raise some eyebrows with this one, but Harmonix’ Amplitude really is that good. This sequel to Frequency takes that rhythm action gameplay and expands it, with the soundtrack featuring David Bowie, Pink, Garbage, Herbie Hancock, Run DMC, and Blink 182. As with many great games, it’s easy to pick up and difficult to master, and Harmonix would go on to use it as the basis for the all-conquering Guitar Hero and Rock Band franchises.

7. Gran Turismo 4 (2004)

Polyphony Digital reliably push consoles to their limits, and 2004’s Gran Turismo 4 is about as good as a PS2 game can look. On top of the improved graphics there’s also hugely improved physics, a crew chief “B-Spec” mode in which you manage an AI racer, tonnes of “Driving Missions,” and the extreme attention to detail that’s defined Gran Turismo.

With the right kit you can even crank this up to a 1080i resolution with progressive scan and widescreen aspect ratio, resulting in a game that would look at home on future generations.

6. Ico (2001)

Team Ico’s Shadow of the Colossus is probably better known these days, but actually recommending it to modern players on its original hardware is a big ask due to its lumbering frame-rate. Anyway, for my money its predecessor Ico is the better game.

This minimalist adventure sees you play an unnamed horned child tossed into a foreboding castle. You soon encounter an ethereal girl named Yorda and try to escape. A game that’s effectively a full-length escort mission sounds like a nightmare, but Ico makes it work. The sun-dappled castle with its weathered rocks is still an incredible location, the focused plot has a nice dose of ambiguity, and you will almost immediately become attached to Yorda. It’s a stunning achievement.

5. Final Fantasy X (2001)

From Final Fantasy VII onwards the franchise became indelibly associated with PlayStation, with the tenth entry taking full advantage of the more powerful PS2 hardware. Many environments were now fully 3D and rendered in exquisite detail and the DVD format allowed for extensive voice-acting.

All that brings an epic fantasy romance to life. The story is focused, the characters are distinctive, the soundtrack is excellent, and I love the tropical setting. Final Fantasy XII is also a great PS2 game, but X will always have a special place in my heart.

4. God of War II (2007)

Arriving at the tail-end of the console’s lifespan, God of War II pushes the PS2’s hardware as far as it could possibly go. Building on the solid foundations of 2005’s God of War, Kratos’ sophomore adventure is bigger, louder, and more destructive in every possible way. Special shout-out to the opening mission in which you battle the Colossus of Rhodes, which the PS2 has no business rendering so well.

3. Silent Hill 2 (2001)

You have to feel sorry for Silent Hill fans. Since 2001 they’ve been chasing the same high as Silent Hill 2 and (while Silent Hill 3 came close) there’s nothing quite on this level in the horror genre. Team Silent were truly firing on all cylinders when it came to telling James Sunderland’s psychologically intense search for his wife in an abandoned town. A true PS2 masterpiece. Here’s hoping the impending remake does it justice.

2. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Speaking of absurdly ambitious games… In 2001 Grand Theft Auto III changed gaming forever and became a must-have PS2 title. 2002’s Vice City continued that hot streak with a bigger and brighter city, but in 2004 San Andreas blew the doors off.

The sprawling adventure took place over an entire state, featuring three distinct cities modeled after Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Las Vegas and contained a ludicrous amount of content. At 17.3 million copies sold it’s the single highest-selling PS2 release and very much deserves its crown.

1. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater (2004)

Choosing whether I should add Metal Gear Solid 2 or 3 to this list was a Sophie’s Choice moment. Both titles are in my top 5 of all time but, with a heavy heart, I have to leave Raiden’s fourth-wall bustin’ capers out in favor of the all-time great Snake Eater.

Yet another PS2 technical masterpiece, this survival-focused cold war adventure evolves the Metal Gear gameplay in every direction. Stealth is completely revamped, the food system is incredibly deep, and the bonkers story hits you in the feels, while also containing a man covered in bees who fires bees at you. I can’t think of a better PlayStation 2 game.