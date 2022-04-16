10 memes that sum up ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’

It has been a while since Pokémon Legends: Arceus was released on Nintendo Switch. Since then, multiple memes have been posted across social media, poking fun at some of the new features. Whether it’s stuff from the world-building, new gameplay mechanics, or just appreciating the game in general, there will be a meme for it.

Released early this year on January 28 by Nintendo, Arceus is an open-world spin-off of the main series and sold around 6.5 million copies during the first week of its release. The game takes the player back years before the events of Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond, where they’re tasked to catch all the Pokémon by Arceus himself.

10. Pokémon Legends: Arceus in a Nutshell by CircleToonsHD

This 2-minute video simply summarizes what Pokémon Legends: Arceus is about. It makes fun of the most common things that fans noticed when they first played the game.

9. Things in Pokémon Legends: Arceus that makes sense

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has a lot of new features that set it apart from its predecessor, whether that’s recreating outfits from some of your favorite anime, or the gameplay itself. And of course, people would like to point those out in a comedic way online.

8. The Pokedex ft the Warp Zone

The Pokédex has changed in the new instalment, strongly encouraging you to catch them all. Shame that we just realized that our efforts won’t be heavily recognized in the future.

7. Attack on Titan references

Fans have noticed a few references to the anime Attack on Titan. One of those is through the name of the team you are involved with — the “Survey Corps”. Sound familiar?

6. Relying on social media to see if it’s good

Because sometimes, you’d rather see what players think about the game rather than the critics.

5. How the tables have turned

We went from Pokémon sneaking up on us to us sneaking up on Pokémon #PokemonLegendsArceus pic.twitter.com/BBkiOOo6CM — Alex (@TheAuraGuardian) January 28, 2022

Not to mention, we get to choose if we would like to be swarmed by Pokémon or not. It’s really refreshing to not always be forced into battle.

4. This classic meme

No comment, just look at all those chooks.

3. God of space

Your satchel may be small but this guy will teach you the ways to have more space… for a price, of course.

2. The hate for Paras

Funny how a single game can change your perspective on a Pokemon… pic.twitter.com/pahHFwNh8A — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) February 5, 2022

The urge to make paras an endangered species in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is really, really high due to how annoying they are in the wild.

1. And lastly – EREN JAEGAR!!!!

That’s right, mom! Let us see the world beyond these walls! Eren will grow up someday and join the Survey Corps… oh wait.

Hopefully, these memes will make you appreciate Pokémon Legends: Arceus even more. The game is out now on Nintendo Switch.