20 PS4, Xbox One, PC And Switch Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

With 2020 being a disastrous year all-around and next-gen consoles releasing in less than a month, you’d be forgiven for being extra frugal when it comes to purchasing new games. Luckily, there’s usually a handful of free games available at any given moment – provided you know where to look for them. And this weekend, look you’ll certainly want to, as there are quite a few worthwhile games to pick up right now across multiple platforms.

If you’re subscribed to Xbox Live, you can download this month’s poorly-received Games with Gold titles for your Xbox One, which include Costume Quest, Maid of Sker, and Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut. There are also some games that are temporarily free to play on the console until October 18th – Warface: Breakout, AO Tennis 2, and The Escapists 2 – while the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta will be running until October 20th.

As a PlayStation player, you can currently pick up October’s PlayStation Plus offerings of Vampyr and Need for Speed: Payback – so long as you’re currently subscribed to the service, of course. And just like Xbox owners, you can access the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta until October 20th.

Nintendo Switch also has Jump Rope Challenge available to download free for an indefinite time period, and the battle royale Super Mario Bros. 35, which is free to play with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription until March 31st, 2021.

You’ll have a ton of stuff to take a look at this weekend on PC, too, but the games are scattered across a variety of storefronts, so you’ll want to ensure you have an active account available on each platform to access them all. Here’s a list to help you sort it all out:

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs – Free to keep | Epic Games Store

Armor of Heroes – Free to keep | Steam

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta – Free to play until October 20th | Battle.net

Endless Zone – Free to keep | Steam

Kingdom New Lands – Free to keep | Epic Games Store

NiGHTS Into Dreams – Free to keep | Steam (requires signing up during Sega event)

Sludge Life – Free to keep | Epic Games Store

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Free to keep | Steam

Streets of Kamurocho – Free to keep | Steam

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – Free to play until October 18th | Steam

That’s quite a lot of free games available to dive into right away. Will you be downloading any of them over the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.