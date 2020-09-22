One Of 2019’s Biggest Games Is Now On Sale For $1.49

Every now and again, a jaw-dropping sale comes along that makes our eyes pop out of our heads like Stanley Ipkiss in The Mask, and today is one of those days.

That’s right, Bioware’s online-centric action-RPG Anthem, which was one of 2019’s biggest releases, is currently on sale for a mere $1.49, and can be snagged from the brick-and-mortar retailer GameStop as part of the store’s September Cyber Weekend. It should be noted that this is for a used version, but if you’re more interested in picking up a brand new physical copy of the title, fear not. For an extra 51 cents, it can be yours. Indeed, that’s an impressive 90 percent saving from its original price of $18! Pretty awesome deal, right?

Of course, while Anthem was considered a bit of a disappointment when it launched early last year – the studio even went as far as apologizing for the “terrible player experience” – BioWare has been working to completely overhaul the game, with an Anthem 2.0 (or Anthem Next) reportedly in the pipeline for a release later this year. Long story short, with the new updates and ongoing support, surely the majority of the issues and technical problems will be getting fixed and hopefully more information about the developer’s upcoming overhaul will be announced sooner rather than later.

Our very own David Morgan reviewed the launch version of the game and was pretty nonplussed, ultimately awarding the title a middling two and a half stars out of five. He concluded:

Anthem is two core ideas clashing violently, making for an abrasive and dull experience. On top of feeling incomplete and low on content, it struggles to achieve even a mildly addicting gameplay loop: a death knell for games of its kind.

But what say you? Are you interested in picking up a copy of Anthem for less than the price of a cup of Joe? Or will you be giving it a wide berth? Let us know in the usual place!