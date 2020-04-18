Sony’s Giving Away 5 Big Games For Free On PlayStation 4 This Month

You’re no doubt stuck inside with little to do during the ongoing pandemic, but Sony has you covered with an incredible collection of five free games that you can go download right this moment.

If you’re a PlayStation Plus member, you’ve probably already snagged this month’s offering of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0, two exceptional titles in very different genres but equally worth the time investment.

If you’re new to the Uncharted series, however, you might want to hold off on playing the fourth game until you’ve downloaded the remastered versions of the first three. And you can do that right now thanks to Sony’s Play at Home initiative. In addition to starting a $10 million fund to assist independent developers during the pandemic, Sony is offering Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and indie hit Journey for free to help convince players to stay inside and enjoy some time with their PS4.

The Nathan Drake Collection features all three of the treasure hunter’s PS3 games remastered in beautiful detail for the PS4. There really hasn’t ever been a better time to catch up on one of PlayStation’s most popular franchises and get lost in its intrigue and globe-spanning adventures. And when you get a little overstimulated from all of the action and adventuring, you can always take a breather with Journey, of course, since it’s a quiet and relaxing game with a beautiful score and gorgeous visuals.

Resident Evil 3 Concept Art Reveals Initial Designs For Jill And Nemesis 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Lastly, the divisive action-platforming game, Knack 2, is also available for free – but only on the German PSN store. If you’re looking for a fun, family-friendly game, you could do worse than this sequel, and all you have to do to gain access to it is create a German PSN account and download the game to your system. As long as you leave the German account on your console, you can play the game on your personal account at any time.

With everything currently available to download, Sony has given you even more reasons not to go gallivanting around town right now. So, what are you waiting for? Stay indoors and enjoy these five excellent games (or seven, if you want to count the collection as three separate titles, in addition to Uncharted 4, Journey, Knack 2 and Dirt 2.0) – completely free!