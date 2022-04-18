5 Letter words ending with AIR — Wordle Game Help

Need some help airing out today’s Wordle answer? Then read on for a few suggestions…

If you’re reading this, you’re probably familiar with the Wordle basics, but just in case you’re not, here’s what you need to know about the word game phenomenon. Wordle gives the player six guesses to correctly spell out the five-letter word of the day. With each guess, the letter tiles turn one of three colors to point the player in the right direction — if the tile turns green, the letter’s in the right spot. If it goes yellow, the letter is in the word but not in the right place, and if it turns grey, it’s not in the word at all.

Those who’ve already started playing Wordle #303 this Monday, April 18, may have discovered that today’s word concludes with the letters A, I, and R. That’s a fairly specific combination, which may help you narrow down your search or it could prove tricky to wrap your brain around. If the latter is the case, then don’t worry about it, as here are some options for you to choose from. Read on for all the eligible five-letter words ending with AIR:

Blair

Chair

Deair

Flair

Glair

Quair

Stair

While we won’t be spoiling the actual answer for you here, these suggested words should point you in the right direction as we can confirm the answer to today’s puzzle can be found among those listed above. And, yes, all of these are real words. Quair, by the way, is a term for a written work or composition, while glair is a kind of glazing liquid made from egg whites. So now you know.

Happy playing, Wordlers, and good luck with your guesses.