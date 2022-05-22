There are exactly 10 possible solutions in Wordle that have five-letter words that start with “H” and end with “E”. And while that isn’t a lot, most of the words that fall under that category are common and recognizable. This is good because Wordle likes to test your vocabulary and see how many words you could remember, even if it’s just the common ones.

But in case you are struggling, here are some tips and tricks that can help you solve this puzzle. The first is to consider if there is another “E” in the solution. Double letters are becoming more common in recent puzzles so don’t let that throw you off. Next is to remember that all vowels are in play, so you need to think of every possible vowel combination you can think of. And lastly, it’s to just remember that most of the possible answers are common words. So don’t waste your moves by repeating the letters you have already added.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a full list of five-letter words that start with “H” and ends with “E”, in alphabetical order.

5 Letter Words Starting with H and Ending with E – Wordle Game Help

halve

haste

Haute

heave

hedge

hence

hinge

horde

horse

house

As said earlier, Wordle likes to test your knowledge and see how many words you can remember. And while there is a limited amount of words to choose from, as long as you don’t waste your moves and think strategically, solving this puzzle shouldn’t be a struggle.