5 Letter Words Starting with HI – ‘Wordle’ Game Help

It’s a new day which means there is a new Wordle puzzle for players to test their skills with. If you’re here it likely means you’re already on the right path to success having uncovered multiple letters so far.

When it comes to Wordle, having the beginning of the answer is a valuable tool for solving the rest and in this case, it would seem those letters are H and I.

To set you on the right path, we’ve compiled a list of all of the five-letter words beginning with HI that may be used to educate your guesses towards solving the puzzle.

5 Letter Words Starting with HI

via The New York Times online

If you’re having trouble solving your Wordle puzzle we’ve got you covered with a list of possible solutions that begin with the letters H and I.

There are 36 five-letter words using these letters so while there are still quite a few options, things have been narrowed down considerably. You’ll just need to make educated guesses to reveal the remainder of the answer.

We suggest sticking to words that you’re familiar with as Wordle doesn’t often throw too many curveballs at players. Along with sticking to what you know, using vowels is a great way to weed out wrong answers as they are some of the most commonly used letters in these words.

Hicks

Hided

Hider

Hides

Hiera

Highs

Hight

Hijab

Hijra

Hiked

Hiker

Hikes

Hilar

Hills

Hilly

Hilts

Hilum

Hilus

Hinds

Hinge

Hinny

Hints

Hiply

Hippo

Hippy

Hired

Hiree

Hirer

Hires

Hissy

Hists

Hitch

Hived

Hiver

Hives

Hizen

Were you able to solve your Wordle puzzle with the help of this list? If not, there’s no reason to stress out as a new puzzle is released each day, meaning there will be a chance at redemption tomorrow.