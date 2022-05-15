5 Letter Words with E as the only vowel – Wordle Game Help

Like a scream echoing out of a cave, Wordle is hard to ignore. The daily word challenge from The New York Times challenges our word survival instincts and puts serious stress on our problem-solving abilities while simultaneously our vocabularies.

The inherent challenge nature means players can get a fraction frustrated and stuck, so here are a few gentle tips and tricks to send you on your way.

5 Letter Words with E as the Only Vowel

A vibrant range of potential correct words, here’s 35 to get you on track.

beech

bevel

bezel

creep

creme

cyber

decry

derby

delve

eject

elder

elect

femme

fleet

geese

hedge

hyper

jewel

kneed

leery

mercy

meter

nerdy

pence

perky

preen

retch

scent

sever

sheep

terse

thyme

weedy

welsh

zesty

There are a plethora of good words to guess, and Wordle can sometimes boil down to just chucking a random word at the wall and seeing which letters stick around it. A decent amount of words with the above parameters are used for adverbs or adjectives.

Wordle can be made significantly easier by actively trying to expand your vocabulary, with can come about simply by just reading more. Browsing through a dictionary, a thesaurus, or playing Scrabble can help your hone your Wordle craft.