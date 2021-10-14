A Fortnite X Spider-Man Crossover May Be Coming Soon

Almost every major superhero has appeared in Fortnite. From DC there’s Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, and Catwoman. Marvel’s skins include Captain America, Iron Man, Black Panther, Venom, and Wolverine. That’s just the heavy-hitters, too, with a ton of other characters present from both companies. But there’s one big hero notable by his absence: Spider-Man.

Now, a leak from @HYPEX may hint that Spidey will finally make his appearance on the Island. He says that Epic is working on a new item code-named ‘WestSausage’, which he believes will be ‘Web-Slinger’. Adding fuel to the fire are the mechanics it’d add, including: “Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump”. You can’t deny that does sound very Spider-Man…

HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!



Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" pic.twitter.com/9Na4MGNwW4 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 12, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hi-Res Images Showcase Doctor Strange 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If this proves true it’d indicate that Epic and Marvel want Spidey’s debut in the game to be more than just a skin. After all, the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters in December and – like Fortnite – features characters from various universes unexpectedly thrown together. Why not make this a big cross-promotional event?

Seems to me that using this as an opportunity to finally land Spider-Man in Fortnite would make a good deal of sense. The only hurdle I can foresee is that the licensing rights are tricky. The character is also supposedly due to appear in notorious flop Marvel’s Avengers around the same time – though only on Sony platforms.

Fortnite doesn’t do single-platform skins (even Sony’s Kratos and Microsoft’s Master Chief are available to all consoles) so there might be some legal wrangling to get this off the ground.

I’m hopeful this rumor will pan out, as web-swinging across the Fortnite map sounds like a lot of fun. More on this as we hear it.