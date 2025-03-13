A rumored Grand Theft Auto 6 soundtrack featuring major artists just leaked — but fans aren’t convinced

The video game community was sent into a tizzy following the leak of an extremely star-studded soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto VI, but not everything is as it appears. Pop Crave shared on X what it claimed was the soundtrack for the highly anticipated sixth installment of the beloved video game series.

Included in th post was a supposed screenshot of the official soundtrack announcement shared by Rockstar Games, the publisher behind Grand Theft Auto. The list of musicians and songs said to feature in the upcoming iteration was starry enough to warrant its own constellation, from rising hip-hop icons to rapper veterans.

A rumored soundtrack preview for the highly-anticipated #GTA6 game is circulating online after being allegedly posted & deleted by Rockstar Games.



It features tracks by The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, Doechii, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Anitta, Sexxy Red & more. pic.twitter.com/uW5yyPlXnv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 12, 2025

Among those named on the purported GTA VI soundtrack were Nicki Minaj, Doechii, Drake, The Weeknd, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Latto, and Future. While all those artists certainly have tracks that would feel at home within the GTA universe, any excitement about the apparent soundtrack was quickly diminished by X’s Community Notes. “This is a fake tweet,” the note read, before explaining that “Rockstar Games haven’t posted anything related to Grand Theft Auto VI since the first trailer they posted back in December of 2023.”

In fact, the most recent post from Rockstar Games wasn’t even about GTA, but instead promoted one of its other games, Red Dead Online. Even without the Community Note, die hard video game fans knew something was fishy. “People actually believe this,” one user wrote on X, with another adding that the list of songs was “the most obvious fake.” Such ‘leaks’ are perhaps to be expected, given the lack of updates we’ve gotten around GTA VI ahead of its September release.

People actually believe this. https://t.co/gJX9K6WZv9 — CYBER BOI (@cyberboiuk) March 12, 2025

By the time that date rolls around, it will have been well over a decade since we first got our hands on GTA V back in 2013. During that long gap between releases, Rockstar Games hasn’t exactly provided many updates. There were rumors that the next iteration of the series was stuck in development hell, but we started to get a clearer picture of the game’s status in 2022. That year, we learned that GTA VI will include the franchise’s first-ever playable female protagonist, with the Tom Petty-soundtracked trailer the arriving the following year and providing a few more clues.

We now know that GTA VI will be set in the Miami-inspired Vice City, which was first established in the franchise’s inaugural iteration and again in the namesake entry, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Other instalments of the series have been set in cities inspired by Los Angeles (Grand Theft Auto V’s Los Santos) and New York (Grand Theft Auto IV’s Liberty City). Beyond those details and the introduction of a female protagonist, very little is known about exactly what GTA VI might entail, including what will appear on its soundtrack.

