‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ will reportedly introduce female protagonist to the series

After big changes at Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto VI is well into production and it will bring plenty of new additions to the franchise including the first female story protagonist.

According to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the new character will be a Latina woman and one of the two leading characters in the game’s story.

“The game will feature a playable female protagonist for the first time, according to people familiar with the matter. The woman is Latina and will be one of a pair of leading characters in a story influenced by the bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde.”

The game will reportedly take place in a version of Miami after plans for a much larger map with both North and South America were scrapped.

While this is the first time that a female protagonist has been included as a vocal point of the franchise’s story, in some past games there have been playable female characters though they were limited in scope with no real personality or story.

According to Schreier, the move to include a new female protagonist comes as part of the ongoing culture overhaul at Rockstar Games since reports of “frat boy culture” and crunch were revealed a few years back.

This wasn’t the only big news from this report as we now have a timeline for when the game could launch, but it might not be good news for fans. The new information suggests that the game won’t land in stores until 2024 at the earliest.

With this timeline in mind, the new game would be more than a decade after the last original release Grand Theft Auto 5 which dropped in 2013. According to the report, GTA 6 has been in the works since 2014.

Schreier suggests that fans will be getting a completely unique GTA experience when the game finally arrives and while it might be still a ways off, exciting things are coming.