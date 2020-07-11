Acclaimed PlayStation 4 Game Now 84% Off, But Only For A Limited Time

Sony’s latest “Deal of the Week” for all PlayStation 4 owners is a doozy.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, Arc System Works’ tie-in fighting game with the ever-popular manga and anime series, is currently on sale for a fraction of its usual asking price. That’s not hyperbole, either. If you’ve even a passing interest in 3v3 tag-team brawlers, FighterZ is easily the best released in recent memory and can be yours right now for just $17.59.

To put that reduction into perspective, purchasing the same Ultimate Edition bundle at full price would set you back an eye-watering $109.99, representing an 84% saving. If you’re wondering what justifies latter figure, this particular version of the game comes bundled with scores of add-on content, including bonus music, DLC characters and voice packs. Continue through the break below for a breakdown of everything in the box, so to speak.

Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition Contents

• The game

• FighterZ Pass (8 new characters)

• Anime Music Pack (11 songs from the Anime, available 3/1/18)

• Commentator Voice Pack (available 4/15/18)

In addition to a meaty story mode that recounts the various enemies Goku and the Z Fighters have come up against in the past, FighterZ comes complete with a suite of multiplayer and online features, including an interactive lobby where players can mingle between matches as well as ranked and casual options. As is the case for most, if not all, online options, however, it’s worth noting that you’ll need to have an active PlayStation Plus subscription in order to enjoy the latter.

If you’re not familiar with the series or, for that matter, what makes this particular iteration of Akira Toriyama’s globally popular series so notable, you can find WGTC’s original review by heading over here.