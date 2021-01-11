New Alien Vs. Predator Video Game Reportedly In Development

Some of sci-fi cinema’s most iconic monsters will soon be making their return to the realm of video games, it seems.

Based on the original 80s comic book series of the same name, Alien vs. Predator has been adapted for several forms of media over the years but its arguably developer Rebellion’s spin on the franchise that remains the most popular for a lot of fans. The studio first tried its hand at giving players the opportunity to take direct control of Xenomorphs and Yautja way back in 1994 for the Atari Jaguar, a fondly-remembered classic that would eventually spawn two sequels in 1999 and 2010, respectively. A gap of 11 years stands between the release of those two, and it’s a period destined to be repeated yet again, according to Daniel Richtman.

Over on Patreon, the prolific insider claims that another AvP game is in the works, though declines to provide any further details. That being the case, we’ve not even the slightest indication of when the supposed sequel will arrive or, for that matter, who’s in charge of its creation.

Massive Behind-The-Scenes Gallery For Alien Brings Us Closer To One Of Cinema's All-Time Greats 1 of 111

Click to skip



























































































































































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s worth noting that Sega still owns publishing rights for the IP and Rebellion is still in business, so it’s certainly possible for the two parties to collaborate once more. On the other hand, Creative Assembly may well have tipped the scales in its favor thanks to the well-received Alien: Isolation back in 2014. Yet another potential alternative is that the Japanese company will give a relative unknown the chance to prove itself in the first-person genre. We’ll simply have to wait and see what comes of the rumor, including whether there’s any truth to it.

Until then, be sure to let us know what you’d like to see from a potential Alien vs. Predator sequel in the comments below!