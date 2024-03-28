All ‘Marvel Rivals’ voice actors, confirmed

The announcement of the latest Marvel game, Marvel Rivals, took many by surprise, not only does the gameplay look epic, but there’s a solid voice cast too.

Recommended Videos

The PVP game features Overwatch style gameplay with 6 players per team. You’ll be able to play as a varied roster of recognizable heroes and villains all fully voiced with the kind of quips and one-liners you’d expect. And don’t worry the cast looks as though it’s set to be pretty stacked judging by what we’ve seen so far. But what do we actually know about the voice cast of the upcoming game?

Confirmed voice cast so far

There actually isn’t a lot to go off of right now with only one name confirmed to be attached to the project, but that one confirmed name is Yuri Lowenthal, so it certainly bodes well for the rest of the cast when it finally does get revealed. Obviously Lowenthal already has a great deal of experience in the genre as he has been the voice of Spider-Man in all the recent Playstation titles, most recently you would have heard him in Spider-Man 2.

He’s also voiced Spider-Man in plenty of other mediums too, including an appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the 2017 animated Spider-Man series. So yeah, no prizes for guessing which hero he’ll be voicing in Marvel Rivals.

Rumored cast

At this stage there’s nothing set in stone, but there is speculation online that video game voice acting veterans like Troy Baker and Nolan North could be involved, possibly voicing Loki and Rocket Raccoon, respectively. An article from Dot Esports also mentions the possibility of Josh Keaton voicing Iron Man, and Liam O’Brien voicing Doctor Strange. We’ll just have to wait until the rest of the cast a fully confirmed, so check back here for updates!