All ‘Spider-Man 2’ game voice actors

Warning: The following article might contain spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and its ensemble.

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 officially coming out today, PlayStation 5 owners will get to dive back into the spiraling open-world environment of New York, and with it, get reintroduced to their cast of favorite characters from the SpiderVerse.

That’s right, folks. Spider-Man 2 is here to expand on what Insomniac started with their highly acclaimed 2018 title in every way imaginable. I mean, if you thought Miles Morales pushed the envelope, just wait until you see what the California-based gaming studio led by Ted Price has cooked for this outing.

This obviously includes a lot of new gameplay tricks powered by Sony’s next-gen hardware, improved visuals on all fronts, and an even more ambitious tale. Part of that ambitious narrative will be levied against the cast, which is not only resurrecting some fan favorites from the first game but also introducing a lot of newcomers.

The cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Characters appearing in this second installment (or the third, if you count Miles Morales) include Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson, Harry and Norman Osborn, Curt Connors, Miles himself, J. Jonah Jameson, Venom, and a half dozen more familiar names.

Peter Parker – Yuri Lowenthal

Venom – Tony Todd

Miles Morales – Nadji Jeter

Mary Jane Watson – Laura Bailey

Kraven the Hunter – Jim Pirri

Norman Osborn – Mark Rolston

Harry Osborn – Graham Philips

Curt Connors aka The Lizard – Mark Whitten

Taskmaster – Brian Bloom

J. Jonah Jameson – Darin De Paul

Yuri Watanabe/Wraith – Tara Platt

The Prowler – Ike Amadi

Black Cat – Erica Lindbeck

Rio Morales – Jacqueline Pinol

Martin Lee aka Mr. Negative – Stephen Oyoung

Flint Marko aka Sandman – Leandro Cano

Ganke Lee – Griffin Puatu

You’ll recognize many names like Tony Todd and Yuri Lowenthal from a number of other projects across the years, many even tied to the superhero genre. As Spider-Man 2 is also hosting legendary video game voice actors of Laura Bailey’s caliber — who also portrayed Mary Jane in the original game — we can’t wait to dive into the sequel and experience it firsthand.