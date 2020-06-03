First PlayStation 5 Game Now Available To Pre-Order On Amazon

With no more than a few months to go until the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X arrive to officially kick off the next console generation, Sony and Microsoft respectively are finally beginning to ramp up the hype.

We are, however, on something of a timeout as of writing, as ongoing events in the United States have prompted major players in the industry to step back and show solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Both platform holders, as well as a number of publishers and developers, have released statements addressing the current situation, with Sony, in particular, making the unprecedented decision to call off a scheduled PS5 event originally intended to go ahead later this week.

While this obviously means fans eager for their first peek at some of the games coming to PS5 at launch and beyond will have to wait a little while longer, online retailer Amazon is prepping for the big day ahead of time by opening pre-orders for those games already confirmed to be releasing on next-gen hardware. One of these is Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s gorgeously animated action-adventure title that tasks players with putting to rest a seemingly invincible threat known as Others utilizing psionic powers and futuristic weaponry.

Early impressions have noted a similarity in art style between the publisher’s latest project and last year’s Soulslike, Code Vein, though it remains to be seen if the two share anything in common when it comes to gameplay. As a multi-platform, cross-gen title, you can expect to see more of Scarlet Nexus at various events over the next few months, including, no doubt, Sony’s aforementioned PlayStation 5 presentation. When that will now take place has yet to be announced, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when the situation changes, so stay tuned.