Apex Legends Fan Combines Kings Canyon And World’s Edge Into A Single Map

Ask any player which Apex Legends map they’d rather fight on between Kings Canyon and World’s Edge and you’ll no doubt get an even split of answers.

Both battlegrounds have their pros and cons, of course, and one creative fan thinks they’ve come up with the perfect solution to accommodate all tastes and preferences. Sharing their creation over on Reddit, user Wicked-Death details reveals the results of their latest impromptu Photoshop session. In combining elements from both arenas, they’ve created the so-called Kings Edge.

Check it out for yourselves below:

In order to prevent the concept from ballooning in size, Wicked-Death has cherry-picked various different locations from both maps, bringing both together to meet in the middle with Season 4’s gigantic planet harvester smack bang in the middle. Fan-made it may be, but the work has already caught the attention of popular streamer Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek, who dubbed it the potential best of both worlds over on Twitter.

Best of both worlds???? pic.twitter.com/CcZjn3qUH1 — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) March 25, 2020

Impressive stuff, then, but how likely is it that Respawn would ever contemplate such a fusion?

Geographical differences aside, splicing both together would almost certainly be an achievable goal, though it’d likely suffer balance issues. Both environments were carefully tuned in order to accommodate the strengths and weaknesses of all existing heroes, of course, and given how difficult the developer has found it to make characters such as Crypto relevant in certain scenarios, a venture such as this would likely cause unnecessary complications. With that said, however, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the idea adopted for a future limited-time mode or event, so we wouldn’t rule it out entirely.

But what do you think? Would you love to see Wicked-Death’s creation become a reality, or would you prefer Respawn focus its efforts on delivering all-new maps for Apex Legends? Let us know in the usual place below!