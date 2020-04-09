Apex Legends Leak Hints At New Titanfall Content Coming Soon

The decision to have Apex Legends utilize the same game engine and take place in the same universe as Titanfall has proven to be something of a double-edged sword for Respawn.

On the one hand, the bonds shared by both series has allowed the developer to reuse a huge number of assets – no doubt helping to reduce turnaround time for new content – for the former, as well as expand the lore of both. Conversely, owing to the fact that many assets from the latter still exist in the files of Apex, data miners often misinterpret their findings as being that of planned future content. We’ve seen this multiple times in the past with leaks hinting at the introduction of playable Titans and characters that have since failed to materialize, leading Respawn to issue a warning not to take everything fans read as gospel.

There’s always the chance, however slim, though, that such discoveries will lead to their eventual appearance in Kings Canyon and World’s Edge and it seems as if that’s the most likely outcome from the latest round of leaks.

As shared over on Twitter by iLootGames, the file names below reference a particular gadget that all Titanfall fans will be immediately familiar with. Spider-like in appearance, Ticks are automated proximity bombs that detonate whenever they come into contact with the target (read: you) and more often than not show up in gigantic swarms.

Apex Legends Leak Hints At Future New Titanfall Content 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Unsurprisingly, the enemy type’s appearance in Titanfall and its sequel were often followed with a tirade of frantically-spoken expletives and it goes without saying that their potential inclusion in Apex Legends would certainly prove to be somewhat controversial, depending on their implementation. Should Respawn truly be planning to introduce Ticks into the battle royale though, we’ll just have to wait and see whether it’ll be as a permanent addition (a new Legend ability, perhaps?) or as part of an event, so stay tuned.