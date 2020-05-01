Apex Legends Season 5 Adding New Quest System, Ranked Changes And More

Apex Legends players are once again all aboard the hype train following the arrival of yesterday’s first reveal for Season 5.

For those who haven’t already given the slick animated short a watch, Tales from the Outlands, much like Season 4’s story-driven trailer, introduces a new playable character in the form of Loba. We’ve known about the master thief’s existence for some time, of course, thanks to various leaks provided by data miners, though this is the first time fans have seen her in the flesh, so to speak.

Intent on getting revenge on Revenant for murdering her father, Loba will join the Apex Games in less than a fortnight and will arrive alongside a number of new features. One of these, as revealed by Respawn on the battle royale’s dedicated Season 5 site, is quests. While we’ll have to wait until next week for specifics, the developer describes them as season-long objectives that’ll require players to seek out treasure in-game.

“Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded,” according to the description, though it remains to be seen whether the prize will entail exclusive cosmetics or something else entirely.

As for Ranked Mode changes, those detailed mirror a leaked blog post earlier this week which you can find in its entirety over here. As always, players can expect a completely refreshed Battle Pass to accompany Season 5 as well, though somewhat strangely, there’s so far been no mention of map changes. A new Point of Interest is largely expected to appear in Kings Canyon when Season 4’s successor commences, too, but again, more on this will likely arrive at a later date.

Apex Legends Season 5 begins on May 12th on all platforms.