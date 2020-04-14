Apex Legends Datamine Reveals Abilities For Leaked New Character

With just a few weeks to go until the presumed start date for Apex Legends Season 5 rolls around, it appears as if Respawn is already making preparations for the upcoming refresh.

While the developer has yet to announce anything concrete concerning the battle royale’s next major update, precedent essentially confirms, at the very least, that players can look forward to the arrival of a new playable character at the bare minimum, though who (or what) they’ll be likely won’t be revealed for at least a few weeks just yet. As has become custom, however, it appears as if data miners may have already found the answer in the form of Loba.

Having been mentioned in several past leaks, fans believe the name belongs to the very same individual first seen in Revenant’s slick Season 4 trailer where she was depicted as a young girl.

The presumption, of course, is that the events depicted there took place many years prior to Apex Legends, with Loba having since matured into a warrior hellbent on getting revenge for her father’s murder by the robotic assassin. That all remains speculation at this point, though could soon become a reality if iLootGames’ latest discoveries are anything to go by.

Four new abilities for Loba, dubbed the Translocating Thief, have been found in Apex‘s files and are as follows:

Burglar’s Best Friend – throw a disc and teleport to that location

– throw a disc and teleport to that location Supply for Demand – Hold to choose a type of loot. Reveal that type of loot in the area around you through walls

– Hold to choose a type of loot. Reveal that type of loot in the area around you through walls Eye for Quality – Loba can see through nearby walls for loot

– Loba can see through nearby walls for loot Black Market Boutique – Place a device that can steal all nearby loot.

As for why there’s four rather than the usual three abilities present this time around, iLootGames notes that Respawn is likely yet to settle on the character’s tactical ability and is currently in the process of testing Supply for Demand and Eye for Quality to discern which better suits her playstyle. It goes without saying, too, that all of the above remains unconfirmed until Respawn says otherwise, and given how masterfully it deceived players with Season 4’s switcheroo, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that this is yet another MacGuffin meant to throw leakers off.

Apex Legends Season 5 is expected to begin next month, May 5th.