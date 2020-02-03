Watch: Apex Legends Season 4 Gameplay Trailer Spotlights Revenant

Revenant is far and away the headline act of Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation, and in anticipation of tomorrow’s big release, the team at Respawn has rolled out some brand new footage of the deadly Legend in action.

Embedded above, it’s a suitably action-packed tease of what’s to come. Best of all? Revenant has the ability to turn himself and his teammates into smoke, though how exactly this will play out remains to be seen at this early stage. YouTube will no doubt be filled with gameplay clips and sizzle reels in the coming days and weeks, so it’s only a matter of time before Apex‘s player base get to grips with their latest Legend.

You’ll also have heard that season 4 comes with a brand new weapon: a sniper rifle that appears to deal much more damage than its counterparts. Location-wise, we know Apex Legends Season 4 will largely take place on the World’s Edge map originally seen in Season 3, with daily and weekly challenges set to be rolled out through time.

Per EA:

Reveal your true nature in Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation. Channel the spirit of vengeance with Revenant, a new Legend and nightmare simulacrum. Pick up the new Battle Pass to take on Daily and Weekly Challenges and score unique rewards with a cybernetic slant. Enter the updated World’s Edge map, where Hammond Robotics resource harvesting is causing chaos and tearing up the Arena. Take aim with the Sentinel, a bolt-action sniper rifle that lets you shut down enemies before they even see you. Merge the worlds of human, machine, and simulacrum when you embrace who you really are in Apex Legends Season 4 – Assimilation.

Apex Legends Season 4 Might Be Adding Two New Characters 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After bursting onto the scene one year ago, Apex Legends has gone from strength to strength – even rivaling Fortnite at one stage as being the world’s biggest online shooter. And its success only looks set to continue to grow from here.

Apex Legends Season 4 officially goes live tomorrow, February 4th, across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It also marks the beginning of Respawn’s celebration event for Apex‘s one-year anniversary. That means any player who logs on between tomorrow and February 11th will receive a free anniversary gift containing a Year One Origami Flyer charm, Year One Loyalty Badge, and 10,000 free XP for your first match. Not bad, eh?