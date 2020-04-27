Apex Legends Season 5 Reportedly Making Major Ranked Changes

Apex Legends Season 5 might be arriving a little later than originally advertised, but Respawn has already finalized its game plan for the upcoming update.

That’s the picture painted by recent leaks, at least, which seemingly document a number of changes coming to the battle royale’s various modes next month alongside the usual generous helping of new playable content. We’re still awaiting confirmation of the latter, of course, and while heavily rumored character Loba is looking increasingly likely to be Season 5’s newcomer, we won’t know for sure until the game’s developer makes it official. There is, after all, every chance of them pulling a prank similar to that of Season 4’s faux hero, Forge.

As for the aforementioned ranked changes, dataminer Suum has recently discovered a wealth of new information for Season 5 via a now-deleted page over on EA’s website. An unofficial development tracker has since summarized all of the relevant details, including specific mention of Season 5’s title, Fortune’s Favour. Continue through the break below for a brief TL:DR of the major talking points discussed.

Ranked season splits have proven to be successful and will continue. Each period will run for six weeks before being reset.

Separation of Tier and Apex Predator has had the desired effect.

Mid-season map switches will persist as a means of keeping ranked feeling fresh throughout a season.

Rank resets will remain.

In addition to the above, Respawn is reportedly pursuing an overhaul of Apex Legends‘ loss forgiveness algorithm intended to crack down on those that exploit the system to avoid losing ranked points in a match otherwise guaranteed to be a loss. This will take the form of providing players three ‘free’ forgiveness abandons in any given series. Should players continue to quit games early after using all three, they’ll be penalized in the form of RP penalties or matchmaking timeouts.

As always, it’s worth noting that this all remains speculation until the developer says otherwise, though with just a few weeks to go until Season 5 arrives, you’ll likely be reading something incredibly similar direct from the horse’s mouth sooner rather than later, so stay tuned.