Apex Legends Valentines Event Brings Back Duos Mode

Following yesterday’s leak of several new cosmetics for Apex Legends seemingly tied to an upcoming Valentine’s Day event, Respawn has subsequently delivered exactly that.

Starting today, February 11th until the 18th, players who log in during the period will be privy to a number of charming rewards and bonuses, as well as the return of a popular limited-time mode. For the entire week-long celebration of love, World’s Edge regulars can team up with one other trusted friend or partner in a round or two of Duos. In order to sweeten the deal, Respawn is offering a “Double Up” boost for all participants, allowing two-man squads to earn up to 20k bonus experience per day. Neat.

As for rewards, you can check out the loot on offer via the gallery below.

Everyone who logs in over the next seven days will receive a free Valentines 2020 Badge, and have the opportunity to pick up a number of trinkets for Apex Coins. Returning from last year’s event is “Through the Heart” DMR weapon skin and “Love of the Game” Banner, while new stock includes the Nessie and Pathfinder Gun Charms.

That about covers everything included with this mini-celebration, then, though fans currently getting stuck into Season 4 will assuredly be relieved by its bite-sized nature, what with a refreshed Battle Pass to grind through while climbing back up the ranks to regain the impressive Apex Predator status. If you’ve found yourself somewhat late to the party this time around, everything you need to know about progression changes, metagame balances and, of course, new hero Revenant, can be found over here.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking for a breakdown of all the adjustments made to World’s Edge in Apex Legends Season 4, check out our handy summary for a crash course on where the new hot spots are.